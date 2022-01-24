More illegal substances are off the streets following an arrest by the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier this month the deputies and investigators with the Coosa County Sheriff's Office were aided by the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Task Force to serve a felony warrant of arrest for distribution of a controlled substance on Christopher Whiddon, 60, of Goodwater at his residence on Coosa County Road 66.
While law enforcement were executing Whiddon’s arrest warrant more drugs were found and a subsequent search warrant was obtained. Authorities seized 44 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, more than $3,000 in cash and several firearms. The search and seizure resulted in more charges against Whiddon as he was also charged with drug trafficking of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“I’m proud of the hard work our deputies and investigators are doing to eliminate illegal drugs in Coosa County,” Coosa County sheriff Michael Howell said. “I’d like to thank the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, as well as the U.S. Marshals Task Force for their willingness to help alleviate the sale of illegal narcotics in our county. This was a group effort and I’m proud to say this is just one more step to making Coosa County a safer place.”
Trafficking is a Class A felony. If found guilty of trafficking 44 grams of methamphetamine, the minimum prison sentence to serve is three years according to Alabama law. If found guilty of possession of a firearm while trafficking, the minimum sentence is five years.
Whiddon is being held in the Coosa County Jail on $82,500 bond.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.