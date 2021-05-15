Graphite mining company Westwater Resources has already cracked the surface in western Coosa County but remains tight-lipped about the location of its processing plant, an operation that could bring up to 100 jobs to the area.
Last month, the Colorado-based company started drilling 10,000 feet into the bottommost foothills of the Appalachians in an area not far from Rockford. The exploratory drilling program is "going on as we speak," Westwater CEO Christopher Jones told investors Thursday.
Meanwhile, local stakeholders continue to hint at economic development project negotiations but have yet to utter the words "Westwater Resources."
Westwater, which seeks to be the sole graphite producer in the United States, owns the mining rights to a 42,000-acre tract of land in western Coosa County. The current drilling is only for development purposes as the company doesn't plan to start commercially mining graphite until 2028. However, Westwater's graphite processing plant could be operational using imported feedstock as soon as 2022, Jones said, turning the raw material into the battery-grade graphite found in flashlights, smartphones and electric vehicles.
Earlier this year, Jones told The Outlook the company would choose a processing plant location from seven candidate sites, two in Colorado and five in Alabama. Jones declined to share the locations of the five Alabama plants. Judging by communications with shareholders, they've since narrowed that field to Alabama.
At present, however, the company has no active mining operations and is operating at a loss, though with its processing plant — wherever in Alabama that may be — the company expects to be cash-flow positive by 2023, Jones said.
Until then, the company has the financing to get its processing plant up and running, CFO Jeffrey Vigil assured investors in Westwater's first-quarter earnings update Thursday.
"The company is now in a fundamentally strong position to execute its budgeted business plan through 2022, including the construction of phase one of the graphite processing facility," Vigil said. Westwater said it will release its feasibility study for the processing plant sometime in the third financial quarter. The location of the plant will likely come out of that announcement.
Jones also alluded to the company growing its Alabama presence in the next 18 months.
"Between now and the end of 2022 we are going to put on 140 people, and that represents everybody from operators through management," he said. "Our intention is to hire as many local people in Alabama as is possible to do, and to make sure we have a strong management team going forward so we can build and commission this facility with minimal complications."
Meanwhile, local officials have been dropping hints about upcoming economic development projects.
Last month, The Outlook described the Alexander City mayor and councilmembers as "giddy" coming out of a 50-minute executive session with several members of Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance (LMAEDA), before voting to authorize a non-binding letter of intent involving a "clean water project."
According to Westwater's business plan from October, LMAEDA has offered job training programs, assistance with tax incentives and abatements and potential plant site locations in Coosa County.
At last week's city council work session, Alex City employees again alluded to upcoming economic development projects while discussing infrastructure upgrades, including the replacement of sewer and water lines running east of the city.
In its business plan, Westwater lays out how its graphite will be purified through flotation processing, a way of separating pure mineral from rock by spinning it around in water, thus producing a lot of wastewater.
The Outlook has not confirmed Alex City's recent economic development project discussions are related to Westwater.
Graphite, an essential component of batteries including the lithium-ion battery found in electric vehicles, was mined in Coosa County in the early 20th century but abandoned after World War II. The United States now imports 100% of its graphite, much of it from China, while Westwater and Alaskan company Graphite One are currently the only two U.S. companies in the process of developing graphite mines for commercial use.
According to its current timeline, Westwater will release the detailed plan for the construction of its processing plant sometime between now and September 30. Whether that plant will be in the Lake Martin area or elsewhere in Alabama remains to be seen.