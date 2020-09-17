The double capital murder case revolving around the 1999 deaths of a Coosa County mother and daughter is headed to a Coosa County grand jury.
Bobbie Dale Ingram, 38, and her daughter Jodi Angelia Stallions, 17, were found dead on a cold January 1999 morning by Stallions’ boyfriend on his way to school.
Now 20 years later, Ingram’s son and Stallions’ older brother Joe Danial Stallions Jr. sits in the Coosa County Jail charged with two counts of capital murder surrounding the deaths.
Current Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell was a classmate of Jodi Stallions at Central Coosa High School when she was found dead by Travis Thornton, Jodi's boyfriend at the time. Then 8-month-old baby Angel Wall was found on the floor by Thornton and Thornton placed into a crib near her mother’s bed.
Twenty years later, Howell was the main witness at a preliminary hearing Thursday in Rockford to see if Howell and prosecutors had enough evidence to support the case continuing through the court system.
At Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, Howell and Thornton testified as 40th Judicial Circuit Court Judge David Law decided the case could continue.
Coosa County district attorney Jefferey Willis and defense attorney Greg Varner argued points of the case.
Ultimately Law ordered the case bound over to a Coosa County grand jury. Willis said a grand jury meets next week in Coosa County and he hopes to present to it then.
