A couple living in Coosa County in 2021 will now serve decades in the federal penitentiary for their role in sexual exploitation of a child and advertising child porngraphy.
On Wednesday, Michael Ochoa, 27, and Chasity Breanna Harris, 22, were sentenced for their roles in sexually exploiting a five-year old child, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. Ochoa was sentenced to 60 years for the sexual exploitation of a child and advertising child pornography. Harris was sentenced to 25 years for the sexual exploitation of a child.
The couple was arrested in Coosa County in February 2021 where they were residing.
Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said in 2021 the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) in the investigation.
“ALEA (Internet Crimes Against Children Unit) had been working a child porngraphy case for the last couple weeks,” Howell said. “The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a search of a home off of Coosa County Road 70 in Stewartville.”
Howell said Ochoa and Harris were boyfriend and girlfriend and were originally from California.
Court records state images of suspected child pornography were found on the internet by the National Center for Missing and Expolited children and lead to a search warrant of Harris’ and Ochoa’s home. During a search, several suspect images were found. Howell said no children were in the home at the time of the search.
The U.S. Department of Justice prosecuted the case in federal court. In June Ochoa and Harris pleaded guilty. According to their plea agreements and other federal court documents, in January of 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a report originating in Alabama describing activity related to child pornography on Twitter. Based on that report, ALEA began an investigation. Ochoa and Harris, residing together in Coosa County, soon became suspects. When law enforcement agents searched electronic devices belonging to Ochoa and Harris, they found evidence of child pornography.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
During their June 6 plea hearing, Ochoa and Harris specifically admitted that they took pictures of a five-year-old child’s genitalia and subsequently uploaded the images to social media sites. Ochoa also admitted that he recorded the child engaging in sexually explicit conduct and that he offered to, and ultimately did, share child pornography on the Kik messaging app with another user.
“The conduct that occurred here was horrendous—there is no place for it in our communities,” United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart said in a statement. “The defendants harmed their victims in immeasurable ways and the damage cannot be undone. It is my hope that the significant prison sentences imposed in this case will deter others who might prey on vulnerable children.”
FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown said the case demonstrates the FBI and other law enforcement are committed to protecting children.
“[They] are the most vulnerable and innocent members of our community,” Brown said.
This case was investigated by ALEA and the FBI, with assistance from NCMEC and the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case.
There is no parole in the federal system so Ochoa will serve all 60 years and Harris all 25 years of their sentences.