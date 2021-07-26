Coosa County has recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days reported, up three times over from the previous two weeks according to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) data.
Given the small population (10,663, according to 2019 Census estimates), Coosa County's new case rate has now barely exceeded its neighbor at 24.4 new cases per 10,000 residents in the last two weeks, compared with 24.3 in Tallapoosa County. That puts both counties in the "high risk" category according to ADPH.
Going by number of cases, however, Tallapoosa County still far exceeds Coosa with more than 100 new cases in the past two weeks and a 14-day moving average of nine new cases per day. Coosa County is now registering two new cases per day, after several months of less than one per day on average.
Statewide, 916 Alabamians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a tenfold increase over the past month. Last week, an average of 5.7 out of the six Russell Medical Center ICU beds were occupied at any given time, according to U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services data. Lake Martin Community Hospital does not have an intensive care unit.
Alabama still ranks bottommost in the U.S. for COVID-19 vaccinations with only 34.1% of its population fully vaccinated, compared with 49.1% nationwide. Tallapoosa and Coosa County fall below the state average with 33.6% and 30.9% of residents fully vaccinated, respectively.
According to ADPH, 96.2% of Alabamians who died of COVID-19 since April 1 had not been fully vaccinated.
“COVID-19 vaccines are our best defense in preventing serious disease as well as deaths, and this is especially important as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads," state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a statement. "While it is possible to get any strain of the virus, infected people are much less likely to experience complications or hospitalizations if fully vaccinated.”