Firefighters and park rangers were stretched thin across four wildfires in Coosa County Wednesday, including three simultaneous, as high winds fanned the flames.
Nearly 700 acres were affected altogether, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission's wildfire reports. By the time the squall line of a severe storm system reached Coosa County Thursday morning, the blazes were mostly contained, according to an Alabama Forestry Commission park ranger on the scene.
One blaze visible from U.S. Highway 280, on County Road 66 near the Mount Olive community, spread to about 146 acres of timberland according to the forestry commission. The forest fire was reported at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday after a tree fell on a power line. Wind gusts caused the flames to pick up quickly, with another five hours before the blaze was contained.
The County Road 66 blaze was soon followed by another forest fire on County Road 44 near Goodwater, reported near a residence at 5:26 p.m., that spread about 70 acres before it was contained at 10:19 p.m.
"There would have been more damage if the neighbor hadn't seen the fire, ran down there and actually stomped the fire out around the lady's house," Goodwater fire chief Elmore Unbehant said. "She called us and ran down there."
Two other fires that started in Coosa County earlier that day have since been contained, but as of Thursday afternoon, have yet to be controlled. The first fire, reported about 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, burned through 80 acres before it was contained at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The second fire, reported at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, spread across 400 acres in the area between Kelley's Crossroads and Weogufka before it was contained at 1:19 p.m. Thursday.
Statewide, the Alabama Forestry Commission reported 78 wildfires Wednesday, with 1,889.5 contained and 752 acres controlled so far.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are no active wildfires in Coosa County. The Outlook is not aware of any injuries or major property damage.
Unbehant asks residents to check the weather and wind conditions before burning trash or yard waste.
"Please, just call your local fire department and ask before burning," Unbehant said. "It's not a bother for us to say 'I wouldn't,' or 'sure, you can go ahead.'"