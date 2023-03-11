Wednesday, the Coosa County Youth Community Council held a kickoff event for Coosa Central High School students to learn about the Equitable Neighborhoods Initiative (ENI).
Regional director Nisa Miranda said ENI is all about finding ways to foster community health. ENI plans to work with the Youth Community Council by having members collect information about the health needs in the county.
From there, ENI will be able to help implement health initiatives. Miranda said one of the health initiatives being worked on in the Goodwater area is creating a community park with a walking trail and picnic areas.
As part of the kickoff, Miranda and Goodwater ENI community liaison Tracy Burton invited Dr. Earl Suttle to give a motivational message for the students.
Suttle is the CEO and founder of Leadership Success International LLC. Before working in business, he started in education as an elementary school teacher and guidance counselor.
Suttle said some of the keys to being successful in life are to always do more, honor your teachers and talk better to yourself.
During his speech, he had the students chant “Good job. Good job. G. O. O. D. J. O. B. Good job. Good job” and later he had students read positive affirmations. He explained these activities were about getting students to talk positively toward themselves.
Through these tips, Suttle said the students will all become more successful then turn around to help others.
“You are planting seeds. There's an ancient saying, ‘You reap what you, what?’” he asked the crowd.
“Sow,” the students shouted back.
“That's not correct,” he said. “Let me tell you what's correct. When you start reaping, you are going to reap more than what you can sow. You are going to get more. That's why I'm talking with you about serving people.”
Suttle ended by encouraging the students to figure out their vision for themselves and to take advantage of the growth opportunities that come their way. Miranda was invited back up to tell the students more about the opportunities ENI is working on.
One of the main things ENI is planning to do is offer free health clinics such as eye tests, hearing tests, dental cleaning and nutrition services. Miranda said one of the ways Coosa County students can help is by volunteering with the health clinic through signing people in and guiding attendees to where they need to go.
“We would like to teach you about some of the jobs that go along with this kind of work (as well),” Miranda said. “You're in high school; you're thinking about what you're going to do next. And we'll be able to tell you about the kinds of jobs that are out there and close to home.”
ENI is a state-wide initiative led by the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development. It also is funded through the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
For those interested in being a part of the local ENI group, individuals can contact Tracy Burton at tracyburton921@yahoo.com.