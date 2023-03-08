Tuesday, Sylacauga Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. When officers arrived, they found a black male victim lying in the roadway. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The victim is not being identified because of his age. The victim was a juvenile in the Coosa County school system. The victim was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for autopsy. At this time, this is an active investigation and no other information is available.
Some misinformation was spread as to this incident being an active shooter near the school property on Main Avenue. This was not the case at all. SPD notified school administrators as to the incident because buses were in the area at the same time the incident occurred. At no time was there a threat to any Sylacauga School System student, spectators or school personnel. School officials suspended the after-school activities for precautionary reasons.
Sylacauga Police Department asks if anyone has information about this or any other crime to call the tip line at 256-249-4716 or the department at 256-267-0090. You can also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).
