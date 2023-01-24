The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Jan. 14.
According to a press release posted on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office received a call to assist Goodwater Police Department on a shooting on Coosa County Road 52 at approximately 2:40 a.m., Jan. 14.
“Upon arriving on the scene, law enforcement and medical personnel were at this location evaluating the incident,” the release said. “It was determined, after further investigation, 31-year-old Robin Durrell Braswell suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced deceased.”
The family of Braswell held a celebration of life service for Braswell Monday, Jan. 23 at the Goodwater High School auditorium.
The shooting is being investigated by the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information about the incident, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-4922.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
