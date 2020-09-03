The beginning of a new school year always comes with its challenges and obstacles but Coosa County Schools’ decision to host all virtual classes for the first nine weeks presents a few unique hurdles.
Superintendent Andi Wilson said while there have been a few hiccups during the first few days of classes, she believes this is the right path for the school system.
“We’re all in this together and we are going to work with parents, teachers and students as closely as possible taking things step by step until we all get the hang of things,” Wilson said. “It’s definitely different but not different than any beginning of the school year. We’re busy every year both times; this time we’re just depending on parents to help us out and tell us specifically what those issues might be.”
Monday marked the first day of classes, which was met with some confusion and juggling to get everyone on the same page.
“Every teacher had schedules of Google Meets with the whole group and individual parent-and-student meetings and some parents were confused expecting student to have a full-fledged day the first few days,” Wilson said. “It was really a lot of panicking I think because parents were afraid their child would be counted absent if you weren’t logged in at a certain time.”
Wilson said this is all a learning process though and hopefully some of the confusion and technical issues have been addressed and settled.
“(Tuesday) we only had maybe one or two questions personally sent on the system site so things are smoothing out,” Wilson said. “A lot of things were straightened out by the end of the day so we were on a good note.”
Coosa County Schools also had more than 40 new students enroll for the year, which added some adjustment periods and some teachers had technical difficulties on their ends as well.
One small area of families is struggling in terms of connectivity, so Wilson said the school system is looking into another service provider for help.
“I’m literally talking about five families or so but we’re working on it,” Wilson said. “We’re being patient with Central Access and hoping they will for some reason get ahead of the game and start connecting a little sooner than projected. We want the same for everybody.”
On another note, some parents and guardians have expressed their enthusiasm for learning new technological processes.
“We had one grandmother who was so proud she was able to join in on Google Meets,” Wilson said. “I told her, ‘That’s just the beginning; you’re going to learn a whole lot more.’ This is a way we can help parents become a little more familiar with technology. They won’t be proficient but at least as their children learn more, they can learn more. That’s what it’s all about: working together and learning from one another.”
One of the main reasons Wilson chose to go virtual is based on the limited staff size including available substitutes.
“We are so small and have very limited substitutes and resources so when someone is exposed (to COVID-19) and is out for 14 days, it’s challenging,” Wilson said. “We were trying to be as proactive as possible because there was no way we could split classes (due to social distancing) that we’ve had to do in the past when we can’t find substitutes.”
Teachers are currently working from the schools but have the ability to continue to work from home as well if they need to quarantine or are not feeling well.
“We had to choose something that would allow our school system to continue to be productive,” Wilson said. “Although it may not be positives all the way around, especially with some of the connectivity issues, it was better than everyone being out for 14 days at a time and someone back and having someone else exposed.”
The plan is to reevaluate the situation six weeks into school as far as COVID-19 cases, exposures in the school system and county data.
“Sometimes I have a concern for the Coosa County data, which may not show specifically everyone in our county that has the virus,” Wilson said. “No. 1 we don’t have a health department and also, many of our addresses are from surrounding counties. Sometimes I fear that our numbers may be pulled in with other areas.”
As a result, Wilson’s concern is not collecting accurate data that encompasses her school system and those involved.
Last weekend, Coosa County Schools held its Student Success Day as a drive-thru assembly line at the school for pickup of supplies and technology and also drop-off of student paperwork.
“Whatever we needed for virtual, we supplied to them,” Wilson said. “We also had our census event and census project. As long as everyone turned in a census form, which we put into the enrollment packets, the students would receive book bags with supplies.”
The school had more than 600 backpacks stuffed with school supplies to give out to students. Even if families had already filled out the census, if they completed the school’s form, they received a backpack.
“We hope this helps parents with not having to purchase certain things if they haven’t already,” Wilson said.
The assembly line also included four frozen meals that were freshly prepared in the cafeteria and included instruction on how to warm them up.
There will be a consistent weekly lunch pickup as well to help offset food students would normally receive at school.
“We do have some items your child will need that have not come in yet due to the large response form across the U.S. as far as virtual instruction,” Wilson said in a Facebook video last week. “We may be calling and saying we need you to come back this up on this day but we’re trying to be as flexible as possible for working parents.”