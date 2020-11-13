The Coosa County School System is implementing virtual learning through the Thanksgiving holidays due to “recent information,” according to an announcement on its Facebook page. Students will return to face-to-face instruction on Nov. 30.
Teachers will also be teaching from home. The school district warned students and parents that teachers’ internet may not be as reliable as school internet.
The cafeteria will be unable to serve students the next two weeks.
Coosa County schools encouraged parents to be vigilant for COVID-19 symptoms.
“If your child shows the least bit of possible COVID symptoms, including a runny nose, please consider having them tested for the safety and wellness of everyone,” it said on Facebook.