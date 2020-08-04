In the world of uncertainty of today, plans continue to change and Coosa County Schools has decided to postpone the start of school and begin the first nine weeks with all virtual classes.
Gov. Kay Ivey has extended the mask order through Aug. 31 along with a mandate for masks to be worn by students second grade and above. A recommendation was presented to the Coosa County Board of Education to adjust the calendar to reflect teachers beginning Aug. 17 and students beginning virtually Aug. 31.
The virtual classes will last through the first nine weeks with reevaluation to begin during the sixth week to determine continuation of virtual, opportunities for face-to-face or hybrid-learning opportunities. Because more funds have been released by the Alabama State Department of Education, commercial grade MiFis have been purchased.
The commercial-grade MiFis will reach more towers to provide more service to homes. Students requiring the need for MiFis will be assigned a device per home and only school-purchased technology will be allowed to connect. The system will monitor connectivity closely and expectations will be followed in the event another device is connected illegally to school-owned property.
A student’s day will look like it would if actually attending school. Students will log on at the assigned time for each class and must login each day and complete assignments daily in order to be counted present.
In the event a child is sick or unable to login, the school must be contacted with an excuse and a doctor’s excuse will be required after three parent notes just as established in the attendance policy. Working parents may have younger students who are unable to “attend class” at the designated times. Each day’s lessons will be posted into the learning management system, Seesaw or Google Classroom, utilized by the grade level. This way, working parents will be able to monitor students as needed for each day’s lessons.
This situation has so many more factors involved other than the instruction of the students and this option is not the first choice of the school system, according to a note from superintendent Andi Wilson posted on the school system’s website.
“Due to the vast scenarios of what could occur in the school system, this is the best approach for the system at this time,” Wilson said. “Communication will be the key to the success of the children. This has been stated from the very beginning.”
Coosa County Schools is working diligently to release the full plan to all by the end of this week. A date for enrollment drop-off and many other pickup supplies from the school will be established very soon. The school system is still waiting on confirmation of arrival dates for technology needs and wants everyone to have all equipment and textbooks needed to begin the week of Aug. 31.
This first week will be a week of one-to-one meetings with parents, teachers and students in order for each teacher to set expectations and to familiarize parents with the Chromebooks and learning management systems Seesaw or Google Classroom.
Wilson said to ensure a valid telephone number and email address is included in all enrollment packages. Voicemails should be set up to receive messages in the event a teacher is trying to contact a parent. Parents will be asked to join the app Remind for teacher and school communication as well.
Wilson said Coosa County Schools will be following this plan unless advisement changes and other items need to be addressed or changed.
“The best piece of advice I can give to parents at this time is to have an alternative plan of action for your children if by chance you receive a message that school is closing or a classroom in quarantine,” Wilson said in the online note. “This is where we are in this pandemic. Having a back-up plan has always been the best piece of advice for any situation.”
Wilson said with the support of all stakeholders, administrators, faculty, staff, students, businesses and community, she will promote an environment that supports the diverse needs of all students.
“This will include, but not be limited to, effectively planning for system improvements by collecting, analyzing and interpreting data, problem-solving and allocating resources to address the most critical needs identified,” Wilson said. “Additionally, I will seek support to enhance the unique and diverse characteristics of the county by creating and sustaining opportunities for more school-community relations. I am proud to call Coosa County my home and especially proud to lead the efforts in moving the Coosa County School System forward. Stay tuned.”