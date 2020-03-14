Students in the Coosa County School System will not be counted absent if they do not attend school Monday through Wednesday.
This is due to an announcement from the Alabama State Department of Education, according to Coosa County Schools.
This comes on the heels of Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement to close all public schools beginning at the end of the school day Wednesday through April 6.
Tallapoosa County Schools and Alexander City Schools are both on spring break beginning Monday.
Tallapoosa County Schools has announced its teachers and staff must report to work March 23 after the break. Alexander City Schools has not made any similar announcement at this time but The Outlook will update this story if that information is made available.