Coosa County schools went into a “soft lockdown” as authorities took precautionary measures.
Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said a parent made threats to forcibly take his children from school and cause bodily harm to several individuals. Howell said the sheriff’s department and officials with the Coosa County Board of Education cooperated on the incident.
“Due to the nature of this threat, I and Superintendent David Stover felt it necessary to eliminate the possibility of any threat and take all precautions necessary,” Howell said. “School was ended early today in order to keep all of our students and staff safe.”
Howell said an investigation and arrest of Zachary Chapman was made before anything happened and before students were released from school.
“[Chapman] was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat,” Howell said. “Please be advised that we could not release this information to the public prior to Zachary being taken into custody.”
Students at the schools were alerting parents to a potential situation during the lockdown.
“I understand it is alarming to parents when their kids are letting them know the school is on a lock down and there is no information or little information available,” Howell said. “Please understand that the steps we take are always to ensure the safety of our kids. I believe it is important to take all threats seriously and I want to take every step necessary to safeguard our children and staff.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.