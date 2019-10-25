A judge granted a motion by Latoni Daniel’s defense team seeking a mental evaluation of Daniel.
Daniel is charged with capital murder.
Daniel was before Circuit Court Judge David Law for the motion Thursday. Chief assistant district attorney Joe Ficquette had no opposition to the motion because the State of Alabama is seeking the death penalty in the case and the lack of a mental evaluation could be a sticking point in the appeals process if Daniel is convicted.
Law asked the attorneys to draw up a proposed order granting the evaluation to present to him.
“We need to get the wording correct in the motion,” defense attorney Jon Taylor said. “We have already talked to someone about it.”
Taylor and Daniel’s other attorney Nancy Kirby filed the motion because of their concern Daniel may suffer from battered woman syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder from her military service. They argued the conditions may prevent Daniel from assisting in her defense and Daniel may not be able to make rational decisions regarding a possible plea or trial.
Taylor and Kirby argue the mental evaluation will show if Daniel was mentally competent at the time of her arrest and could waive her Miranda rights.
Daniel has been in jail since Dec. 5, 2017, following the robbery and shooting death of Thomas V. Chandler of Goodwater.
LaDaniel Martel Tuck, 28, of Alexander City has also been indicted on a capital murder in the same incident. Testimony in a preliminary hearing has suggested Tuck was the shooter.
Daniel and Tuck are accused of robbing and shooting Chandler, 87, on Coosa County Road 7 in Goodwater on Dec. 4, 2017. The Goodwater Police Department was assisted in the case by investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Alexander City Police Department.
Daniel conceived and gave birth this summer to a child while in custody awaiting trial.
Daniel’s attorneys also had a motion requesting she be held in the Montgomery County Jail to make things easier while preparing the defense.
The attorneys argued in their motion travel to the Shelby County Jail where Daniel is housed is expensive because the attorneys have to travel 2 1/2 hours roundtrip to meet with her.
Law said he doesn’t have the authority to require Montgomery County to house Daniel but can order Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell to inquire with the Montgomery County sheriff to house Daniel. Ficquette said those conversations were already happening and it appears the Montgomery County can likely house Daniel until trial.