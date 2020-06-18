Participation rates in Tallapoosa and Coosa counties for the 2020 U.S. Census are discouraging with Coosa County being the lowest of the 67 counties in the state at 28%. Tallapoosa County’s participation rate is currently 53.5%.
The Complete Count Committee for Coosa County and Coosa County Schools superintendent Andi Wilson are doing everything in their power to educate the public on the census and encourage residents to fill it out.
“Each person that’s counted in a family brings in somewhere around $1,600 in revenue to the state and its programs and into the county,” Complete Count Committee for Coosa County coordinator Marty Rittman said. “And if you don’t count families, you don’t get that money and funding is a huge thing.”
Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) reiterated without a proper census count, Alabama could lose one or two representatives at the federal level, which would be a destructive result for the state.
“It would be disastrous in terms of funding and cost us dearly in federal dollars,” Oliver said. “Federal dollars are based on population, simple as that.”
Rittmann added Coosa County especially cannot afford to lose that funding. At a population of roughly 10,000, it’s the only county without its own health department.
“We have to do everything we can to get everyone to go ahead and fill out (the census),” Rittmann said.
Coosa County Schools is aiding with that process through its Census Blitz program that started Wednesday.
“Superintendent Andi Wilson is having all her teachers participate during their professional development week this week,” Rittman said. “As part of that, all teachers are contacting their students from the previous year by phone and either asking them if they’ve completed the census and if not, asking them if they can help them fill it out right now.”
The census is a short, simple form to fill out and does not ask for secure information.
“The most invasive thing is your birthdate,” Rittmann said. “A lot of people don’t know that and that’s part of the challenge.”
Rittmann explained the biggest hurdle in Coosa County was the way the U.S. Census Bureau handled the process of passing out forms.
“Normally (the U.S. Census Bureau) mails the census forms out to everyone but in some areas, either people have P.O. boxes and they don’t mail to P.O. boxes or the area is so rural they don’t mail them out,” Rittmann said. “I’m not really sure why but they had planned on hand delivering the census forms in March (so residents would) get theirs in person but they had to stop because of the coronavirus.”
Therefore, the majority of residents in Coosa County did not receive their census forms at the same time as most other people in the state. While it can be filled out online, many in Coosa and Tallapoosa counties don’t have adequate internet service, which is another disadvantage.
“(The census bureau) finally started back a couple weeks ago to deliver forms but now they’re simply leaving them on the front porch, which may or may not be the best place to leave it but because of the coronavirus they can’t have individual contact with people,” Rittmann said. “That’s the main thing we’ve had to battle.”
The Complete Count Committee has been working to get the word out to people who may still be unaware of the census and its importance.
“We’re doing a mail out to churches in the county offering to provide assistance and we’ll be at an event in Goodwater on Saturday,” Rittmann said. “We have to do everything we can to get it filled out and providing assistance if needed.”
Ingram State Technical College is hosting a series of community outreach events to encourage citizens to participate in the census and one is being held in Coosa County from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at Rockford Marketplace.
“Our goal is to provide access to resources to make it easy for the citizens of Coosa County to complete the census,” ISTC census coordinator Julie Brundage said in a press release. “We’ll have tablet computers available and the process to complete the 2020 census will take about 10 minutes.”
Brundage said all ISTC volunteers will wear masks and practice social distancing and all tablets will be sanitized after each use.
“The 2020 census affects the amount of funding a community receives for public services, schools, hospitals, roads, and fire departments,” ISTC president Annette Funderburk said in a press release. “It also helps prospective business owners determine where to locate, and impacts Alabama’s Congressional seats.”
Oliver, who represents Tallapoosa County and the southern half of Coosa County, said elected officials are also tasked with helping spread the word.
“A lot of if it I think the confusion on how to do it,” Oliver said. “Of course, everyone can go online and do their census; it takes seconds. But they are relying too heavily that people are technically proficient with the internet and not everyone is.”
Filling out the census is not just vital for each family but for the state as a whole.
“This is a positive thing,” Oliver said. “It’s something you need to do not just for yourself but for your neighbors. It helps all Alabamians when you fill out your census.”