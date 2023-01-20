The Alabama Association for Justice (ALAJ) has also created “Lawyers Care,” which aims to assist storm survivors with filing insurance claims and FEMA paperwork. Through this program, attorneys will be offering the service for free with English-speaking and Spanish-speaking attorneys available.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by these storms,” ALAJ President Erik Heninger said. “In addition to our thoughts and prayers, we wanted to offer our time to help those during the recovery process.”
According to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) report, the storm began near U.S. 82 in Autauga County and the tornado strengthened near Old Kingston community on Jan. 12.
The path of the tornado went north of Equality — crossing over Highway 9. On the NWS map, there were reports of uprooted trees, roof damage and snapped tree trunks in Coosa County.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.