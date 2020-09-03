The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office announced it has identified human remains found in the county earlier this year as a missing Coosa County woman.
Donna Lynn Brown was located in April after the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious items found in a rural part of the county.
“We organized a search team along with a cadaver dog team to conduct a thorough search of the area,” Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said. “The (April) search resulted in the location and collection of unidentified human remains.”
Howell said those remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences which used DNA to identify Brown.
Howell said the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is still looking into the matter.
“It’s a death investigation,” Howell said. “It is still ongoing.”
Brown was classified as a missing person following a call to the sheriff’s department July 5, 2018 when Brown, 57 at the time, was reported missing from her Browns Loop home in Coosa County.
“We exhausted every lead to determine her whereabouts,” Howell said. “We conducted several land and air searches since she went missing.”
Howell said the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone with knowledge of what might have happened to Brown is asked to call the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-4922.