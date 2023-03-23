Coosa County Animal Shelter director Dennis Hill publicly announced the closing of the shelter through a letter to the editor in the Feb. 22 Outlook, and just three weeks later, it officially closed.
“It needs to be understood this closure is in no way a reflection on any volunteer, staffer or director associated with the shelter,” Hill’s letter states. “This closure is solely a failure on my part and mine alone. We all worked hard to make this work due to our love for these animals and love for Coosa County.”
Hill predicted in the letter the shelter will be closed by the end of March. As of March 14, communications director Debbie Hill stated the shelter is currently closed. She said the puppies have gone to Big Dog Ranch Rescue and the five adult dogs will soon follow.
“We appreciate everyone's support and sorry we couldn't see it through until the end,” Debbie said. “Hopefully God has a plan for the building (to be used for) animal-related support.”
According to the shelter’s Facebook page, it needed to shut down partly because the shelter could not operate solely on volunteers. The post said paid, able-bodied workers were needed to keep daily operations going and there was no room for paid positions in the budget.
Additionally, the shelter met full capacity in the first two weeks. After announcing the shelter could take in no more animals, individuals continued to “drop-off” animals at its doorsteps — putting a strain on its resources.
While the shelter has closed, some of the staff members continue to work on animal advocacy. Hill posted on the animal shelter’s Facebook page his letter to Alabama Rep. Ben Robbins detailing the challenges the Coosa County Animal Shelter faced and stating the need for state resources.
The Coosa County Animal Shelter had its opening on Jan. 28. Hill’s full letter to the editor can be found onThe Alexander City Outlookwebsite.
