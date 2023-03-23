coosa animal shelter
 The Coosa County Animal Shelter shutdowns as of March 2023. The shelter had its grand opening at the end of January.

 Abigail Murphy

Coosa County Animal Shelter director Dennis Hill publicly announced the closing of the shelter through a letter to the editor in the Feb. 22 Outlook, and just three weeks later, it officially closed.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

