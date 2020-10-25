No one wins in heated arguments.
Conversations were tense this week as local leaders discussed the appropriations of the funds collected by the State of Alabama through the simplified seller’s use tax (SSUT). Education leaders say they are due a share of the funding. Officials dug their heels in Tuesday over the allocations.
Association of County Commissions of Alabama executive director Sonny Brasfield said cooperation is the best way to go in allocating the online sales tax funding.
“This money should not make enemies of friends,” Brasfield said. “The school systems and county commissions need each other to help their counties. The discussion of sharing the tax shouldn’t generate a roadblock to communications. No one wins if education leaders and county leaders are continually disagreeing.”
Alabama House Bill 470 signed by Gov. Kay Ivey in April 2018 provides for the distribution of funds with no required funding for local school boards.
The Alabama law determines the allocations of the sales tax, 50% to the State of Alabama with 75% to the general fund and 25% to the Alabama Education Trust Fund. The remaining 50% is split with 60% shared by state municipalities based on population and the remaining 40% shared by Alabama’s county commissions based on population.
The only funds allocated for education are sent directly to the Alabama Education Trust Fund. Any funds received by county commissions are theirs to distribute as they see fit unless other legislation dictates otherwise.
Alabama Association of School Boards executive director Sally Smith said proposed legislation requiring county commissions to share the funds of the SSUT is likely.
“I suspect you will see legislation along those lines,” Smith said. “We feel local school systems should share in the SSUT is the appropriate and right thing to do.”
According to the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR), the Tallapoosa County Commission has received almost $1.3 million of the online sales tax since 2016. Almost half the total collected by the county commission has come in the last year — $644,000. Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle said Tuesday the Tallapoosa County Board of Education deserves a cut of the SSUT collected by the county.
Brasfield said he knew of no provisions for a county commission’s share of the SSUT to be shared or any major discussion of such legislation in recent legislative sessions.
“There was no bill introduced (in 2020) to share the tax with local school boards,” Brasfield said. “There was proposed legislation linked to sharing the monies based on brick-and-mortar retailers’ sales tax instead of being population based. This would shift the splitting of the tax toward population centers. We have said sharing should be discussed at a local level.”
Certain online retailers were mandated to collect sales tax under the SSUT beginning January 2019. According to the ADOR, fewer than 200 retailers participated in the SSUT in 2017, to 1,300 in 2019 and now approaching 2,900 including online retail giant Amazon.
State Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) said interests in the SSUT revenue stream have peaked in recent months.
“There have been more online sales because of COVID-19,” Oliver said. “The law reads the funds are appropriated by the commission but school boards are saying there are precedent lawsuits saying funding should be shared.”
One such lawsuit was in Morgan County and was settled by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge in February. According to court records, the ruling set in leaves the Morgan County Commission holding on to only 5% of the SSUT revenue. Of the remaining 95% the lion’s share of the funds are given to education with 85% of the remaining funds allocated to the three public school systems in Morgan County, to be distributed proportionally based on enrollment. Another 1.5% of the funds are required under the local law to go to volunteer fire departments and 13.5% to Morgan County Schools. The bill’s formula mimics how the county divides sales tax collections from brick-and-mortar stores.
But the lawsuit’s interpretation of the sharing of the funds does not necessarily apply to the rest of the county commissions receiving SSUT revenues. The court decision was based on local legislation presented to state lawmakers in Montgomery by Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) dictating the lion’s share to local education. The local bill went into effect Oct. 1, 2019, after the Morgan County Commission refused to vote on a resolution dispersing funds to local school systems. Hartselle City Schools filed suit and Decatur City and Morgan County schools quickly joined the suit as plaintiffs.
Oliver said there is no similar local legislation for Tallapoosa County.
“There is no pending legislation that I’m aware of,” Oliver said.
Smith agrees with Brasfield about sharing the SSUT should be discussed at the local level.
“No one wants the situation from Morgan County,” Smith said. “We feel agreements at local levels work much better. It gets everyone involved working together instead of being dictated by legislation. As possible legislation is filed, those already entering these can say we are already taking care of this through good faith effort. We feel we deserve our fair share of the SSUT as sales move online from brick and mortar.”
The Tallapoosa County Commission has passed two separate 1-cent sales tax measures shared equitability based on student populations amongst the county’s three school systems — Alexander City Board of Education, Tallassee City Schools and the Tallapoosa County Board of Education. In the county, a 10-mil ad valorem is collected every year through property taxes. But the Tallapoosa County Commission currently goes further to help the Tallapoosa County Board of Education.
“From the general fund, $40,000 is appropriated to county schools for the central office,” Tallapoosa County administrator Blake Beck said. “The commission also provides funding for county schools through other ways too.”
The walking track at the Dadeville school was a $251,266.09 project. The project was championed by county commissioner Emma Jean Thweatt. A federal grant covered $200,000 of the project and the commission covered the remainder of the required matching funds.
Beck said the commission helping county schools is not unusual as the county commissioners help provide funds for schools and other projects through funds collected from a tipping fee paid to Tallapoosa County at the Stone’s Throw Landfill in southern Tallapoosa County.
“Well north of $100,000 per year in discretionary funds are given to county schools,” Beck said.
The Elmore County Commission has shared a portion of what it receives through SSUT without state or local legislation after many discussions between school and county officials starting more than a year ago.
“The Elmore County Board of Education was receiving $20,000 per year for their central office,” Elmore County chief engineer and operations officer Richie Beyer said. “By (Alabama law), the county commission has to provide (either funding or space) for the board’s central office.”
Those discussions saw the $20,000 allocation move away from the Elmore County Board of Education.
“The board of education did not participate in economic development, “ Beyer said. “We started discussing it and we entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) a little over a year ago. The funds are now allocated to the (Elmore County) Economic Development Authority with the agreement in the MOU the school board would no longer receive the funding for the central office.”
Elmore County Schools are not doing without funding help from the Elmore County Commission. Beyer said county officials noticed Elmore County was receiving more and more funds from the SSUT.
“We had this growing revenue source,” Beyer said. “The county commission talked about it and decided to share it with the board of education. When we executed an agreement with the board of education, it was just for the Elmore County Board of Education to receive 25% (of what the commission received). In April, it was noted with the online learning, Tallassee Schools were not receiving any of this. It was amended so 25% is shared equitably between Elmore County and Tallassee schools based on student populations.”
Fiscal year 2020 provided a pleasant surprise for Elmore County Schools, according to Beyer.
“It was projected the schools’ share would be about $180,000,” Beyer said. “The schools’ share ended up totaling more than $300,000.”
According to the ADOR, the Elmore County Commission received just shy of $1.3 million in the last year of SSUT monies.
Elmore County Schools also receive 10-mils of ad valorem tax and a 1-cent sales tax to fund school operations.
Beyer said the county commission does not have discretionary spending like the Tallapoosa County Commission but does help with school projects from time to time by supplying a dump truck or earth type material.
The Tallapoosa County Commission is currently helping the Tallapoosa County Schools with a road building project at Horseshoe Bend School.
“We are building the eastbound turn lane off of Highway 22 into the school,” county commissioner John McKelvey said. “We are also building left and right turning lanes from the parking lot of the school to Highway 22.”
The work is being done before Ingram Grading and Paving resurfaces Highway 22 and is being done in such a way to allow the road being built as part of the auditorium project at the school to flow into it.
McKelvey said the commission purchased the needed materials to build the base of the work totaling about $10,000.
“That doesn’t count the labor involved,” McKelvey said. “We have had six guys on it for a week and then there is the fuel for the dozer and trucks.”
But the county commission is not the only one putting up funds for the project.
“(The Alabama Department of Transportation) and Ingram Grading and Paving are contributing as well,” McKelvey said.