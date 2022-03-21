Little kids' Prom Queen Paisley Smith and Prom King Ezra Kelly make their red-carpet entrance. Children ages 3 months to 14 years dressed up for Candyland Kid Prom, presented by kids' dance school The Studio, at the Cooper Community Center in Alexander City Saturday.
Prom King Phaelin Kelley makes his red-carpet entrance. Children ages 3 months to 14 years dressed up for Candyland Kid Prom, presented by kids' dance school The Studio, at the Cooper Community Center in Alexander City Saturday.
Prom Queen Aviyana Floyd makes her red-carpet entrance. Children ages 3 months to 14 years dressed up for Candyland Kid Prom, presented by kids' dance school The Studio, at the Cooper Community Center in Alexander City Saturday.
The dance began with a red-carpet entrance as children promenaded out (or were carried out) in age order. Kings and queens were selected by "a group of judges that looked for the best dressed, from head to toe," said Kenyatta Simmons, owner of The Studio.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
