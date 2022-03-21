Candyland Kid Prom
Little kids' Prom Queen Paisley Smith and Prom King Ezra Kelly make their red-carpet entrance. Children ages 3 months to 14 years dressed up for Candyland Kid Prom, presented by kids' dance school The Studio, at the Cooper Community Center in Alexander City Saturday.

Alexander City kids ages 3 months to 14 years were dressed to the nines at Cooper Community Center Saturday evening for "Candyland Kid Prom," put on by the kids' dance school The Studio.

But only four — Ezra Kelly and Paisley Smith in the younger kids division, and Phaelin Kelly and Aviyana Floyd in the older kids' division — got to be crowned prom kings and queens.

PHOTOS: Candyland Kid Prom

Candyland Kid Prom
Candyland Kid Prom
Candyland Kid Prom
Candyland Kid Prom
Candyland Kid Prom

The dance began with a red-carpet entrance as children promenaded out (or were carried out) in age order. Kings and queens were selected by "a group of judges that looked for the best dressed, from head to toe," said Kenyatta Simmons, owner of The Studio.

