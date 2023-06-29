Alexander City Pool
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Children of all ages took advantage of the pool in Alexander City Thursday afternoon. As the temperatures rose everyone found the water to be cooling. Parents swam with children or found the shade surrounding the pool.

PHOTOS: Keeping in Alexander City at the pool

Cynthia Lugo moved to Alexander City from New York City to escape the weather.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

