The eight acres of woods that got torched at Wind Creek State Park last week was no accident. This week, the controlled burns, or "prescribed fires" as they're called by fire management specialists, are set to continue.
"We will do several each year," Alabama State Parks employee Mike Andrews said. "We try to do them in small sections. It's fixing to get into camping season so we've got two more little places we'll burn and we'll be through for the year."
The purpose is to eliminate "fuel," or stuff that burns — mainly dead plant matter — which, left to accumulate, can one day lead to an uncontrollable blaze. The acre of Wind Creek burnt Monday had been accumulating fuel for three years, Andrews said.
"Dead leaves, dead pine straw, limbs that have fallen — we had a few extra this year because some of the storms had some smaller trees with downed limbs," he said. "So that's why it looks big, but it's not."
The fire specialists work in sections framed by roads, first raking back leaves from the pavement before laying a ribbon of flaming propane along the perimeter. The blaze then spreads from the road into the trees. Monday's burn took place about 50 yards from a cluster of wooden cabins.
According to Andrews, that section is now safe from uncontrollable wildfire for another two years.
"If a fire were to get out there, it's mainly just a little grass," he said. "It won't damage any trees and won't hurt anybody."