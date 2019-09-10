An excavator brought down parts of the old Alabama Food Group building on Franklin Street in an effort to clean up Alexander City.
“It is part of Mayor (Tommy) Spraggins’ push to clean up town,” Alexander City Community Development director Al Jones said. “They are tearing the office area and the old refrigerated warehouse where the roof had collapsed in.”
Jones said the cleanup was much needed.
“It was a place where vagrants would take up,” Jones said. “We also had an issue with people breaking in to the collapsed areas to skateboard presenting a liability issue.”
Many residents may remember the business there before Alabama Food Group purchased it — Alex City Provision.
Portions of the building will remain and the property belongs to the city.
“C&J Tech is currently renting it for warehouse space,” Jones said. “They had a need for space.”
The demolition is being paid for through a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant through Alabama Department of Economic and Development Affairs. Jones said the city provided a $25,000 match.
The building is not the only one to come down in this round of demolition.
“We will also be taking down the old sewer plant at the end of Nolen Drive,” Jones said.