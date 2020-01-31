Home renovations are expensive.
Many homeowners save for years to renovate a kitchen or bathroom but when something unplanned happens like a small fire, it can really throw a wrench into things. While the damage might not be much, it can definitely damage a banking account. Some homeowners get taken advantage of in the process when unscrupulous contractors walk away with someone’s money. Andy Gibson of Handy Andy Remodeling & Repair hates to see that and has done something to help out.
“This young lady’s kitchen caught on fire,” Gibson said. “She had given some people some money to fix it but they were just really taking her money.”
Gibson said the woman moved back into her mother’s home while she was waiting on the repair work to be finished.
“(She was) not really moved in; she was sleeping on the couch,” Gibson said. “Her mom’s home was crowded. When my wife and I found out about it, (the lady) had been there a while. Her house had been sitting for almost a year.”
Gibson said contractors took the homeowner’s money and did very little work on the home. It was then he and his wife Tomme stepped in.
“I saw the house and how they left her,” Gibson said. “I told her if she could get the materials, I would do the work.”
Gibson does most of the work for his business alone, but when the materials were in hand, Gibson got to work with the help of those closest to him.
“My father-in-law, mother-in-law and wife all helped,” Gibson said. “The (homeowner’s) family had some people to come help too.”
Gibson said it took the crew about three weeks of working after hours and on the weekend to complete the job. In the end, Gibson rebuilt the kitchen and restained some cabinets but work didn’t stop in the kitchen.
“We did some patching and painting all over the house,” Gibson said. “My wife was able to get her some furniture too. My wife knows a lot of people. A lot of people threw stuff away and she was able to get them to save things.”
Although Gibson is quick to point the efforts of his wife, Tomme actually gives her husband Andy all the credit.
“I’m proud of my husband,” Tomme said. “He does good. I try to help him anyway I can.”
Gibson said the homeowner got a new stove and refrigerator in the deal as well.
“When she walked into the house, all she had to do was sleep,” Andy said.
Gibson said he tries to do projects like this about once a year so it doesn’t put too much pressure on his or his wife’s full-time work.
“We will visit and see if the help is really needed,” Gibson said.
In the end Gibson and Tomme follow their hearts.
“God works the whole thing out,” Gibson said. “It is a blessing to us because we are able to help.”
Editor’s Note: This part of a series highlighting unsung heroes in Tallapoosa County. Unsung heroes are ordinary people who do extraordinary things and people who go out of their way to do good deeds for others without ever seeking credit or anything in return. Do you know someone like this? Contact editor@alexcityoutlook.com.