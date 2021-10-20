Dozens of names are pinned to a pink wall outside the consumer science classroom at Benjamin Russell High School, some living, some passed. All had some form of cancer.
One of the names on the wall is family and consumer science teacher Elizabeth Strickland's. She's told her first-period event planning students her survivor story, about five years ago, when she was a year overdue for routine screening.
"My husband said, 'You either go get your mammogram, or I'm going to take you and drag you there,'" Strickland said. When she finally did, sure enough, she had early-stage breast cancer and was booked for a mastectomy one month later. "It basically saved my life."
Five years later, Strickland is back in her hometown of Alexander City, teaching at her alma mater in the same classroom she had homeroom in. She's also cancer-free.
"Mammograms are the key; early detection is the key," Strickland said. " I'm a big proponent of that."
Last month, Strickland assigned her event planning students and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members to sell pink ribbons for $1 apiece, each in memory or in honor of a person in the community who had cancer (though the ribbons are pink and the event coincides with breast cancer awareness month, the names include people with cancer of all forms).
"We went out in public and talked to people and told them that we appreciate them for what they're going through and asking them if they would like to buy one," event planning student Elizabeth Barker said.
The fundraiser has two purposes; one, to raise student awareness with an eye-catching banner.
"So that allows all the students who walk down the hall — they can't miss it — to see the sign and understand, kind of start putting two-and-two together," Strickland said.
The other is to take the monies raised to purchase materials for fleece tie-blankets, which the students will donate to chemotherapy patients at Russell Medical's cancer center.
It's one of seven projects Strickland's event-planning class — made up of five girls — will complete this year.
"We have seven different types of events that I like for the kids to plan, and execute," Strickland said. "And we try to take those events and make them also into some kind of community event."
For the students, selling the ribbons has also been a chance to connect with friends, family and classmates on a more personal level.
"My friend bought one. She said her aunt had breast cancer and she got over it," said Lylaishia Brown, point out a pink ribbon with the name Susan Williams.
The pink breast cancer awareness banner will be on display throughout the month.