Officials with the City of Alexander City have learned from contractors renovations at the municipal complex will start next month.
Mayor Tommy Spraggins and other officials met with architects and contractors Wednesday to go over some of the details of the project including timelines.
“The contractor has informed me work will begin Dec. 1,” Spraggins said. “I’m very excited to get this project started. It will be a great benefit to the citizens of Alexander City.”
Before work can begin in earnest, a demolition contractor will be the first start removing items that would be in the way of renovations.
The city council held a work session Tuesday afternoon to discuss what the city could do with the Russell Main Office and the possibility of saving money on natural gas.
The council had previously approved to tear down the office on Lee Street but the city had to first remove asbestos from the building. As the asbestos was removed, community development director Al Jones said thoughts on the building changed.
“We got the asbestos out,” Jones said. “We did that so we could tear it down; then we discovered interests in the building.”
Those interests and ideas of the future of the building were part of the discussion of the work session. Jones said with interest in the building, demolition was put on hold while a request for proposals was sent out.
“We got one back,” Jones said Wednesday. “We are currently negotiating and reviewing the proposal.”
Jones said city officials are working to make sure the ideas for the building fall in line with what city leaders want to see for the building. He said once ideas for the Russell Main Office come together the next step will come.
“We plan to have recommendations before the council soon,” Jones said.
The council also heard about plans for the city to save money on future natural gas purchases. Jones said the ideas are to enter into long-term contracts to realize larger savings. Before contracts would be authorized, quotes and contracts would be presented to the council for discussion and approval.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Monday.