Come this Friday, the Dadeville Performing Arts Center celebrates their new space with a show.
Since August, DPAC has been installing handicap-accessible bathrooms, an office nook, a storage room and a stage wall. The construction will be completed in time for “Taking the Old Man Home” by Patti Smith, which starts Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
Kim Walls, board president of DPAC, said before they started the construction project, they were using a room divider made out of curtains and PVC pipes for staging purposes. This week, Walls said they will be able to show off their new space.
“We still have to put up handrails and we still have to varnish some doors, and that kind of thing is difficult,” Walls said. “And nowadays with contractors being so busy [and] subcontractors, it's difficult to get things done in a timely manner, but our subcontractors, they have really tried to help us out.”
Walls said most of the work has been done by subcontractors, but they also have had volunteers come out and help throughout the process.
According to their newsletter, Mike Maxey and Perry Shy, both husbands of DPAC members, aided in some of the building and painting. Walls also mentioned some volunteers helped them take out the trash while the subcontractors were tearing things down during the early stages.
Additionally, DPAC had a donated architecture sketch from Steve Taylor. Taylor said he has a storefront nearby and Walls came in one day asking if he would be interested in helping.
“I think it'd be a major improvement. Kim has big plans and that's always a good thing,” Taylor said. “And the way the square is developing, it's only gonna get better. There's gonna be more activities too.”
Taylor said when he was coming up with his sketch he tried to ensure he was working with the existing space as well as keeping it fairly inexpensive but still code compliant.
Going forward, Walls said they still want to build a permanent stage and install some lighting as well. DPAC has plans to construct a stage in the next couple of months through volunteer efforts. However, much of their plans after that rely on donations.
At the Fall Festival on Oct. 15, they will have a pickleball fundraising tournament with benefits going toward the center. Additionally, the Lake Martin Dulcimer Club will be playing on their front porch during the festival.
On Nov. 5, they will have Brian Holder, the one-man country band, performing at 6:30 p.m. along with dinner tickets for sale with proceeds going to the center.
“Our motto is ‘create music with friends,’” Walls said. “So we're trying to bring the entire community together in a place that’s family friendly and where you can develop your talents.”