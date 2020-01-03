Thanks to working together, branding for several entities in Alexander City will soon be similar.
The City of Alexander City, Main Street Alexander City, the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce and tourism authorities came together last April as part of a Resource Refresh program provided by Main Street Alabama. Main Street’s state organization operates on a four-point approach — organization, promotions, economic vitality and design. Consistent branding across the city’s entities was identified as needing improvement.
“The city, chamber, Main Street and tourism are partners in this,” Main Street Alexander City director Stacey Jeffcoat said. “After April, we decided to branding scope.”
Everyone was already working together, but visits to websites, brochures, signage and other visuals were inconsistent. Tripp Muldrow with Arnette, Muldrow & Associates was part of the Main Street Alabama assessment team in April and has returned to help.
“(Arnette, Muldrow & Associates) do branding,” Jeffcoat said. “They have made several trips.”
The idea is to promote Alexander City and Lake Martin under similar brands with a cohesive look on websites, signage, newsletters and other visual elements.
“With a consistent look and brand, it makes it easier to promote,” chamber of commerce president and CEO Ed Collari said.
Muldrow said in April consistency is key for branding no just for Main Street Alexander City the organization but also throughout the city and lake are.
“You’ve got to tell your story,” Muldrow said. “If we don’t define it, someone else will. Branding curates a visitor’s experience. The moment you Google it, that logo or brand represents who you are.”
Muldrow suggested removing the streetscape from Main Street Alexander City’s logo and working toward a more simple, clean look that is elevated and elegant. Font, logo, colors and tagline all matter, he said.
“The real challenge is determining who you are now,” Muldrow said. “We are branded through how we feel, which makes us relate to how we live.”
Collari said it’s been beneficial working with an organization known for providing branding services to other tourism boards and chambers of commerce.
“To partner with a national group that focuses on community branding has been great,” Collari said.
Arnette, Muldrow & Associates has been guiding representatives from the Alexander City organizations and Russell Lands through a process to help figure out what Alexander City and Lake Martin need to create similar branding. Now, the team has a color palette and fonts that can be used in newsletters, websites and marketing materials. Jeffcoat said a public reveal of the results of the collaboration is being planned for in the next few weeks.
“We are not sure when or where just yet,” Jeffcoat said. “To me, this is all exciting with everyone working together with a common goal. We will have new branding and mission statement.”
Collari said consistency is not the first thing businesses look at when thinking about locating somewhere, but it helps.
“It shows direction and another layer,” Collari said. “It shows we are working together.”
Jeffcoat is happy with the timing of the release and of everyone’s hard work.
“With the boat store nearing completion, the new municipal complex and signage, especially signs pointing visitors to downtown, it will be great,” she said. “It’s a new year and a new look. It will start 2020 off with a bang.”
Magazine editor Amy Passaretti contributed to this story.