Alexander City Church of Christ congregation members couldn’t give Ray Kelly hugs and prayers when he stepped down as an elder after serving for 11 years so they decided to show their support in another way.
Nearly 30 cars packed with family and friends created a personal parade for Kelly and his wife, Martha, at their home in Alexander City.
“We announced Sunday that Ray was going to have to stop from being an elder as he was dealing with some health problems,” Alex City Church of Christ preacher Brendan Chance said. “Usually when something big like that happens, we want to hug, pray and support them but we couldn’t do it because we’re on quarantine.”
Sunday afternoon one of the members messaged Chance with the idea to still show Kelly some love in a social distancing kind of way.
“So we started brainstorming and announced it on our Facebook page,” Chance said. “We told people if they wanted to make signs, wave pom-poms, whatever.”
Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, vehicles lined up to drive by the Kelly’s house.
“We had to warn him to be outside and make sure he was home,” Chance said. “He was a little overwhelmed and a little emotional. I think he was expecting five or six cars.”
Some families spent a lot of time making signage with sweet sentiments or sat in the back of pickup trucks shouting heartfelt thanks.
“It was less than 24-hour notice but everyone rallied at the last minute,” Chance said. “The spontaneity behind it just created an instant heartfelt reaction.”
With church moving to video worship during the coronavirus pandemic, this was one of the first “gatherings” members had in a few weeks.
“One of the thing is that we miss each other a lot,” Chance said. “No one got out of their cars but just being together and being the church for a few minutes together was exhilarating and gave us some energy and encouragement.”
Kelly has been a member of the Alex City Church of Christ for decades but was nominated to be an elder more than 10 years ago. Church members select men to the office of elders if they meet certain Biblical qualifications, Chance said.
“These men serve as shepherds of the congregation and are accountable to members and to God,” Chance said. “It’s a serious job that unfortunately requires more than what he can do at this point.”
It’s clear how well loved the Kellys are by the tremendous outreach of people who couldn’t be there but still sent expressions of love via Facebook including “What a special tribute to a very special man;” Thank you Ray for your dedication to the church and its members;” “Thanks for your leadership, love and dedication. The parade was awesome … designed just for you;” “You and Martha have always been a blessing to me;” and many more indicating the obvious impact the couple has made on the community.
“Everybody loves Ray and Martha,” Chance said. “Any chance we get to recognize them for all they’ve done for us, we are all in on that.”