The Alabama Department of Public Health is now reporting 1,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as of Thursday morning.
There are 32 reported deaths across the state while 17 have been confirmed to be due to the coronavirus.
Locally, Tallapoosa County still sits at 14 confirmed cases and one death, as of 10 a.m. Thursday. Coosa County still has four confirmed cases and Elmore County has 15 confirmed cases.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has tested 8,619 people as of Thursday morning. ADPH's website states it updates this number once per day.
Two counties now have more than 100 confirmed cases, including Jefferson County with 305 and Madison County with 107. Nearby, Lee County has 85 positive cases and Shelby County has 89.
Current cases in each county as of 10 a.m. Thursday are listed below:
Autauga (10)
Baldwin (23)
Bibb (3)
Blount (5)
Bullock (2)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (11)
Chambers (48)
Cherokee (2)
Chilton (13)
Choctaw (4)
Clarke (2)
Clay (3)
Cleburne (6)
Colbert (4)
Conecuh (1)
Coosa (4)
Covington (3)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (9)
Dale (1)
Dallas (3)
DeKalb (6)
Elmore (15)
Escambia (1)
Etowah (10)
Fayette (1)
Franklin (3)
Greene (4)
Hale (1)
Houston (9)
Jackson (8)
Jefferson (305)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (13)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (85)
Limestone (23)
Lowndes (1)
Macon (2)
Madison (107)
Marengo (5)
Marion (11)
Marshall (6)
Mobile (61)
Monroe (3)
Montgomery (35)
Morgan (19)
Pickens (4)
Pike (7)
Randolph (5)
Russell (2)
St. Clair (17)
Shelby (89)
Sumter (3)
Talladega (8)
Tallapoosa (14)
Tuscaloosa (30)
Walker (32)
Washington (3)
Wilcox (3)
Winston (2)