With more than 100 cases added throughout the day, the Alabama Department of Public Health is now reporting 1,270 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of 8 p.m. Thursday.
There are 32 reported deaths across the state while 17 have been confirmed to be due to the coronavirus.
All three local counties also saw an increase in positive confirmed cases as Tallapoosa and Elmore counties now have 17 apiece while Coosa County sits at six. Those increased from 14 in Tallapoosa County, 15 in Elmore County and four in Coosa County during the Thursday morning report.
There is still only one confirmed death in Tallapoosa County and none in the other two local counties.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has tested 8,619 people as of Thursday evening. ADPH's website states it updates this number once per day.
Current cases in each county as of 8 p.m. Thursday are listed below:
Autauga (10)
Baldwin (25)
Bibb (4)
Blount (6)
Bullock (2)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (12)
Chambers (67)
Cherokee (4)
Chilton (14)
Choctaw (4)
Clarke (2)
Clay (7)
Cleburne (6)
Coffee (3)
Colbert (5)
Conecuh (1)
Coosa (6)
Covington (3)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (9)
Dale (1)
Dallas (4)
DeKalb (8)
Elmore (17)
Escambia (2)
Etowah (13)
Fayette (1)
Franklin (4)
Greene (4)
Hale (1)
Houston (9)
Jackson (9)
Jefferson (332)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (14)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (91)
Limestone (25)
Lowndes (2)
Macon (4)
Madison (116)
Marengo (5)
Marion (11)
Marshall (7)
Mobile (69)
Monroe (3)
Montgomery (46)
Morgan (22)
Pickens (9)
Pike (7)
Randolph (6)
Russell (2)
St. Clair (19)
Shelby (101)
Sumter (4)
Talladega (8)
Tallapoosa (17)
Tuscaloosa (37)
Walker (34)
Washington (3)
Wilcox (5)
Winston (2)