The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 215 confirmed cases statewide. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, numbers still show one confirmed case in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The updated numbers show there are 90 cases in Jefferson County, 24 in Shelby County, 21 in Madison County, 21 in Lee County, nine in Tuscaloosa County, eight in Elmore County, four in St. Clair County, eight in Montgomery County, three apiece in Baldwin, Chambers, Mobile, Walker and Lauderdale counties, two apiece in Cullman, Limestone and Calhoun counties and one each in Jackson, Lamar, Marion, Talladega, Houston, Franklin and Washington counties.
Stay tuned with The Outlook for the latest numbers, which are being released twice a day, and check ADPH's website here.
As of Tuesday morning, a total of 2,321 people have been tested, according to ADPH. There have been zero COVID-19 deaths in Alabama.