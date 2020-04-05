Numbers have grown significantly since Sunday morning's report at 10:25 a.m. As of 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, Tallapoosa County now has 30 confirmed cases and there are 1,841 confirmed cases across the state — an increase of 10 and 165, respectively.
ADPH is reporting one confirmed COVID-19 death in Tallapoosa County and one reported death. Coosa County now has seven confirmed cases and Elmore County still has 19 confirmed cases. There are no reported deaths or confirmed deaths in Coosa or Elmore counties, according to ADPH.
There are 45 reported deaths across the state and 31 people have been confirmed to have died because of the coronavirus.
Hospitalizations across the state are at 231 — unchanged from Sunday morning.
According to ADPH, in Tallapoosa County, there have been 53 tests given. There have been 19 tested in Coosa County and 312 in Elmore County. Across the state, the ADPH is reporting 13,108 tests performed. According to ADPH, the total tested primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories, along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required by law to report positive and negative tests results to ADPH. Some commercial labs do not report negative results.
Russell Medical provided some local statistics in Saturday's story which can be read here.
Jefferson County has the highest number of cases at 418 with nine reported deaths and four confirmed to have died from COVID-19; Shelby County comes in second at 145 cases with five reported deaths and five confirmed deaths; Madison County has 137 cases with 1 confirmed and reported death apiece; Mobile County has 127 confirmed cases with six reported deaths and five confirmed deaths; Lee County has 110 confirmed cases, three reported deaths and two who have been confirmed to have died from the illness; Chambers County has 90 cases with six reported deaths and five confirmed deaths.
Editor's Note: ADPH's COVID-19 data and surveillance dashboard was having technical difficulties at the time this story was published and was not displaying county-by-county information as it typically does. However, each county and its case count and death counts is shown below. The only missing information from non-local counties is the number of tests done.