Edith H. Cooper, a three-decade veteran of the Alexander City school system, and her two sons were the first to see a new plaque commemorating their late husband/father mounted in the lobby of Cooper Community Center Saturday.
Both the unveiling and the plaque were the group effort of Tallapoosa County commissioner T.C. Coley, apostle Beverly Wilkerson White, Dr. Vantrice Heard, evangelist Teresa Harrell Moten and minister Tomme Gibson.
Ron Cooper Bey, the youngest of the two brothers, thanked them taking the initiative.
"We know that putting together a project like this can't be done by one person," he said. "It takes an effort and, reflective of this building, it takes a community."
Rev. Alfred H. Cooper died in 2019 at the age of 90, having devoted 64 of those years to his adopted hometown.
"He was a revered United Methodist Church pastor, spiritual advisor and devoted husband and father," the new plaque reads. "Reverend Cooper, a devout Christian, was famous for the saying, 'I've got my ticket.'"
In addition to being a minister, Cooper was a teacher, coach, assistant principal and school board member who helped oversee the integration of Alexander City Schools. Younger Alex City residents, including Gibson, remember him as director of the community center renamed in his honor.
Now a 2-by-3-foot plaque with a bas-relief of the reverend ensures it's not just his name that will live on, Coley said shortly before unveiling it to the Cooper family.
"We often have names on buildings (and) we don't know who these people were," he said. "We think we have an opportunity to make sure they'll know who Rev. Cooper was and what he represented. And hopefully by sharing and educating people on what he represented and what he accomplished, it will become a source of inspiration for generations to come."
Mrs. Cooper thanked those present for spearheading the effort, many of whom are her former students.
"I taught many students here in Alex City and the surrounding areas and I enjoyed every bit of it. And when I got married, my husband and I were married for 66 years and it was a blessing," she said. "I was blessed beyond measure and I appreciate all that y'all are doing to commemorate his memory."