Goodwater leaders are trying to prevent another tragedy like the shooting death that occurred May 5. As discussions happen to prevent future tragedies, details are emerging about last week’s incident that concerns everyone.
Goodwater police Chief Corey Shaw told about 40 residents gathered for a town hall meeting it will take more than just law enforcement to stop it from happening again.
“We had a horrific incident in which a young man lost his life,” Shaw said. “He was 23 years old.”
Shaw said he was disappointed more people didn’t show up for the meeting to talk about the issue and how to get youth on the right track.
“This room should be packed,” Shaw said. “There were 68 rounds fired here in Goodwater. We are not talking about Birmingham — we are not talking about Montgomery. We are talking about right here in Goodwater. Those commenting on Facebook about what should be done should be here talking about what we can do as one.”
Shaw said the shooting happened in the Highland area about 100 feet from where the shooting death of Jamal Robinson occurred in August. The area has become a favorite hangout.
“Three people have been arrested for manslaughter,” Shaw said. “The average [age] for those on scene was 17 to 25 years old.”
A nearby resident said she believed it to be more than 100 rounds fired. Everyone at Thursday’s meeting agreed it was a group of shooters. Residents said some at the gathering last week are scared to come forward.
“There are people that seen what happened but are not coming forward,” a resident said. “They are scared when they run their name, because they have a past, it will come back to haunt them.”
Some residents said it was gang related as they have seen young people dressed in gang colors. Shaw said law enforcement realized there was more than one shooter and that investigators had talked to multiple people but couldn’t yet reveal much about the incident.
“It wasn’t gang activity,” Shaw said. “When the truth comes out you will understand it. It was something senseless that shouldn’t have happened. It was stupidity.”
Shaw pulled the meeting back to helping come up with something for young people to do. Ideas of basketball, baseball and football were brought up. Some residents said video games and electronics needed to be used. The common theme among the residents was identifying someone who could connect with young people.
“Once you get them to think, often they stop,” a resident said. “But you have to be able to relate and connect with them.”
The curfew for people 18 and younger is 9 p.m. for weekdays and 10 p.m. for weekends. It will likely be in place until at least Christmas. A midnight curfew for adults expires Monday morning.
“We are trying to cool down our kids,” Shaw said. “They need to be at home.”
Shaw said he has experienced loss while serving in the military and grieved for nearly a decade. Shaw said parents need to talk to their children about the incident and not just to find out what happened.
“It’s a sad occasion on both ends,” Shaw said. “It’s a sad occasion [Holtzclaw] died and a sad occasion that they have been arrested. It doesn’t mean we can’t change the outcome for the rest of the people in Goodwater. It doesn’t mean we can’t help a child here in Goodwater.
If you know anyone with a child, they are probably grieving and need some help. They need to go get some counseling. These kids are hurting. Their parents may not know it.”
No direct plans were made at the meeting as Shaw said it will take more than just the police department to make changes in Goodwater.
“With one team, one fight, one prayer, we can change anything,” Shaw said. “The police department is small in number but big in heart. In order to change things we have to do it with the community.”