Residents in Camp Hill and Union will soon have a safe place to shelter in for inclement weather.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Jason Moran told the Tallapoosa County Commission Monday the county had been selected for pre-mitigation hazard funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for two safe rooms in those communities.
“The funding for the Camp Hill project is $135,000 and the funding for the Union project is $138,000,” Moran said.
The safe rooms will be similar to the one on Highway 22 in Daviston. Moran said there is still much work to be done for the projects to insure all the paperwork is completed to receive the federal funds.
Moran said the projects were identified by FEMA before the April 2020 storms and with post storm distributions mitigation funds might become available to do another project.
The Tallapoosa County Commission approved purchasing a piece of property adjacent to the courthouse square. The property has been eyed for a while by both Tallapoosa County and the city of Dadeville to help rid the square of a home that is beyond repair.. The property will be purchased for $45,000 with the city of Dadeville providing $20,000. Dadeville will aid in the demolition of the home through the Dadeville Fire Department.
“We want to develop it for parking for county employees and open parking on the square for businesses,” commission chair John McKelvey said.
The county will spend $58,000 to change accounting software and another $15,000 a year in maintenance fees. The county’s current accounting software will no longer support payroll operations beginning in June. County administrator Blake Beck said the county looked at third party help for payroll, but when checking with other counties across the state found a vendor several were using for a complete program. Beck said the initial charge also includes mitigation of data from the old accounting system to the new.
The new cost is less than what the county is currently paying.
The commission approved the purchase of video telecommunications equipment to be serviced and maintained by the Alabama Extension Service. The equipment will allow video conferencing and will give county departments the ability to set up a remote classroom and to all the general public to have access to remote workshops through the extension service.
The commission entered an executive session to discuss two different economic development opportunities with Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ed Collari and Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance executive director Chad Odom. The commission returned to a regular session after 80 minutes and took no action.
In other action the commission also:
• Approved minutes of the Feb. 8 meeting
• Approved warrants and purchase orders
• Approved annual assessment of alcohol licensing fees
• Approved the reappointment of Lynn Price to the Hackneyville Water Authority
• Approved the appointment of Jerry W. Davis to the Jacksons Gap Water Authority
• Approved a resolution authorizing an economic development agreement with Russell Lands
• Approved spending funds to create a map for the Tallapoosa County Tourism Department to be reimbursed through a grant
• Approved a bid in the amount of $124,100 to renovate the sewer system at the Tallapoosa County Jail
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, April 12.