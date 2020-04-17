Following in her father’s footsteps, Alexander City Board of Education member Dorothea Walker served children in the area through education until she died Sunday.
Members of the community said the area lost another backbone of the community but her conviction to helping all students will be remembered most.
“Everyone loved her,” former Alexander City City councilmember Gwen Coley said. “She always got the job done; she was professional and dedicated.”
Walker started her education career in Coosa County as physical education teacher and progressed to be principal at Goodwater High School before moving to the central office and the Alabama State Department of Education. All along the way, Walker made sure everyone was on the same playing field.
“From the moment I met her, she always talked about standards,” Alexander City Board of Education member Michael Ransaw said. “She wanted everyone to be held to the same standards.”
Ransaw said he remembers walking the halls of local schools with Walker, who frequently encouraged staff to do more.
“We would speak to a paraprofessional,” Ransaw said. “She would pull them aside ask them about going back to school because she saw more in them. She saw they could lead students.”
Ransaw said Walker did the same with students.
After leaving Coosa County, Walker spent 10 years with the Alabama Department of Education as an educational specialist and helped numerous school systems through special education meditation and grant coaching after retirement.
Former Stephens Elementary School principal Julia Grant Abrams said Walker was committed to the children of the area.
“She took education seriously and to heart,” Abrams said. “When it came to children, she was always a strong advocate.”
Sherlene Leonard grew up with and went to school with Walker as Walker’s father served as principal. Skills learned from father were evident years later as a school administrator.
“She was smart,” Leonard said. “She was stern but straight and a dedicated worker. She thought nothing of cutting grass outside the school and returning to the principal’s office for her real job.”
Leonard said Walker even taught ballet to students at Cooper Recreation Center back in the day. But she never forgot her roots.
“After she left Coosa County Schools, she never forgot them,” Leonard said. “She helped out everyone she could. She left a legacy in education, especially in Coosa County that will never be forgotten.”
Ransaw said the community is still reeling after the loss of Rev. Dr. Eddie Hunter and Rev. Alfred Cooper.
“She is another pillar of the community that is gone,” Ransaw said. “She is another link in the chain we have lost. We are going to miss all that they did for the community.”