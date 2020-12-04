As the Christmas holidays approach, one local woman is hoping to ensure residents of area nursing homes are reminded they are loved and thought of.
“God placed this on my heart – if you could see inside my heart, you could see numerous Christmas Cards displayed all over the place in our city’s nursing homes,” Melinda Blair said. “Even one, two, or three cards from lots of people multiplies into many. A card is like a hug with a fold in the middle.”
Blair has been delivering Christmas cards to nursing home residents for several years, but the difficulty of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 inspired Blair to encourage others to join in a Christmas Card-a-thon.
“We’ve had a trying 2020 year and most of us are missing our family members like crazy, and for the past two days, this idea has been in my thoughts over and over,” Blair said. “We cannot go inside like I’ve always done to hand deliver, but the staff members can give them out and know the residents who have little or no family members. Yes, we are all suffering in some fashion, but it always heals my soul to turn my focus onto someone else. I don’t want them to feel forgotten.”
Blair said Christmas cards have proven to be a source of joy to others in previous years.
“My daughter made 92 Christmas cards to hand out when she was in high school and it formed a few friendships that are still active today,” Blair said. “We didn’t know hardly anyone’s name, but that didn’t matter at all. And it doesn’t matter if it’s store-bought or home-crafted.”
Blair’s special education students at Benjamin Russell have already been participating, making cards for Chapman’s and Adam’s nursing homes and Blair said the class is prepared to continue that this year. But Blair encouraged participants to send cards to whichever nursing home they choose.
“Sowing seeds of Jesus’ joy reaps a bountiful harvest in our own lives,” Blair said. “Like the song says, ‘Reach out and touch somebody’s hand, make this world a better place.’ We can’t touch a hand during this pandemic, but we can touch a heart with Christmas love and kindness for a merrier Christmas for others and in your own heart. Thank you so much and may God bless you all. This is the only gift I need this year.”
There are multiple nursing homes in the Tallapoosa County area. This includes:
- Brown Nursing and Rehabilitation at 2334 Washington St.
- Chapman Health Care-Assisted at 3701 Dadeville Rd.
- Adams Health and Rehab Center at 1555 Hillabee St.
- Bill Nichols State Veterans Home at 1748 Elkahatchee Rd.
- Dadeville Healthcare Center 385 E. Lafayette St. in Dadeville