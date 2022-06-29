The Dadeville community is remembering the life of Tallapoosa County Schools teacher Linda Blair, who passed away last week.
Superintendent Ray Porter and the Tallapoosa County Board of Education extended condolences to Blair’s family Monday following the passing of the Dadeville High School teacher on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
“She was an inspiration to the students she taught and the teachers she worked with at Dadeville High School over the years.Blair will live on in the students she taught. Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband James and their family,” a school’s statement reads in part.
Past students and colleagues have shown an outpouring of support to Blair’s family, with many recalling their favorite memories and interactions with the school teacher.
Dana Harrelson, a former student, expressed her sadness at the news, and recounts many great memories of her time in Blair’s class.
“I hate to hear this about sweet Mrs. Blair. I had many fun memories of her in class. She was definitely a treasure to Dadeville and all the students that she taught,” Harrelson said.
Blair’s kindness extended beyond the classroom as neighborElise Williams expressed appreciation for her friendship.
“I am blessed to have had the privilege of being her neighbor. She was a sweet soul with a loving spirit,” Williams said.
Blair sponsored multiple clubs and school trips to Spain and Mexico during her career allowing students and teachers to broaden their horizons and expand their knowledge of the world.
Harriet White, a former teacher with the school district, described Blair as a great educator and colleague.
“Linda was a joy to work with and always fair to her students. Her calm demeanor and warm smile touched many lives,” White said.
There will be a private, family only graveside service on July 1. There will be a visitation on Thursday, June 30, from 5-7 p.m. at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, located at 1801 Frederick Road in Opelika. There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Highlands, Auburn East Campus, located at 2001 East Samford Avenue in Auburn.