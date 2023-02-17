The holiday season has ended, the weather remains cold and visits from family members tend to be less frequent.
Beyond Home Care owner and founder Kelly Adams explained during this time of year many senior citizens experience isolation and loneliness. To help alleviate some of the hardship, Beyond Home Care started a community outreach program called Letters of Love.
“We ask for the community, or anyone who wants to participate, to send a letter of love or encouragement, [or] their favorite quote or Bible verse in a card or a picture,” Adams said.
Through the program, she said she is hoping to have enough letters to send one to every senior citizen in a local nursing home as well as each client with Beyond Home Care.
They started Letters of Love a couple years ago. Before then, Adams coincidentally did something similar with her family during COVID.
“I have worked in senior care for a while and one of the things that really kind of broke my heart is when lockdown happened in March of that year,” she said. “My grandmother is in a long-term care facility, and it was locked down so we could not see her.”
Adams said she understands the importance of closeness with loved ones, so she and her family made phone calls every day and sent letters.
However, there were still many more families and senior citizens being affected by the lockdown. Adams decided to do a Facebook Live asking her friends to message her if they knew of a senior in their life that needed some extra cheer.
A handful of people sent her some addresses, and Adams along with her kids made cards, mailing them out to a few senior citizens. About two years later, she received a message.
“I got a Facebook message from a woman who had sent me the address for her mother, and sent me a picture and said, “did this come from your kids?” And sure enough, it was one of the colored drawings that my eldest had done,” Adams said.
The picture was Easter-themed, and the mother had put the picture in between the pages of her Bible. Despite the mother having never met Adams’ kids, she had kept the drawing throughout those years.
Adams said that’s the impact they want to have with Letters of Love — reminding people there is still someone out there caring and thinking of them, even a complete stranger.
So far, Adams said there has been participation from Sunday school classes, classrooms and individual families.
“Our goal is really just to encourage that love and kindness, to bring some joy to our seniors who may be feeling really isolated right now,” she said. “[And] also to bring some awareness that there are a lot of people who are hurt this time of year and are sad. It's little things that we can do as community members that really make a big impact.”
Letters of Love lasts from Feb. 1 to March 31. Individuals wanting to participate can send letters to Beyond Home Care at 1101 Cherokee Rd. Alexander City, Alabama, 35010. People can also call 256-414-6090 to submit a letter request for a senior or arrange a pickup to submit Letters of Love.
Adams said even if people submit some letters late, she still plans to distribute them as people can use some cheer any time of year.