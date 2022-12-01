holiday lights feature
Buy Now

Photo illustration of Dadeville downtown, Alexander City downtown and Pennington Park with their holiday lights on.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

Each year, Alexander City and Dadeville are adorned with Christmas lights and garlands. For both cities to achieve this, it takes roughly 50 people and over 60,000 lights.

1113 Open House 6.jpg
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / The Outlook Cole James with the City of Alexander City light and power department helps install Christmas decorations around the roundabout Tuesday in preperation of Sunday’s open house.
dadeville christmas tree
Buy Now

Dadeville's Christmas tree lit up next to the courthouse. 
christmas in pennington
Buy Now

Santa's sleigh is lit up as part of Christmas in Pennington Park.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you