Each year, Alexander City and Dadeville are adorned with Christmas lights and garlands. For both cities to achieve this, it takes roughly 50 people and over 60,000 lights.
City of Alexander City Light Department
The light department gets the call to start setting up holiday lights downtown about mid-November.
Even though putting up Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving is a point of debate, Joe Ray, superintendent of the department, said they start this early so downtown can be decorated in time for Main Street’s Open House.
Once they get the call, they take about 75 strands of garland and a couple of bucket trucks to string the light posts. The garland is wrapped with strands of lights and an average strand has about 150 bulbs. Around the light posts alone, they have roughly 11,250 lights.
This year, it took them about a day, but depending on how many lights they need to set up, it can be a three-day process.
Ray said the most difficult part is when a bulb goes out. With the bucket trucks, they need to keep moving so they aren’t blocking drivers and changing bulbs takes time. However, if it's a bulb or two, he said they are going to fix it.
Later in the season, Ray said the light department will help facility maintenance set up the two Christmas trees downtown. Additionally, the department helps decorate Sportplex Boulevard.
When they do that portion, Ray said they put a bucket truck on one end and another bucket truck on the other and they go down the street putting up the pole mount decorations. Ray said the city also donates their time to set up the Christmas tree in Russell Medical Center.
To set up downtown, the Sportplex and the medical center, Ray said the department is looking at about a week's worth of work and roughly 20 men to set up for Christmas.
However, he said it is worth it in the end.
“It just makes your community come together and really it does because there’s a lot of kids that go over there [downtown] that look at the Christmas tree and stuff like that,” Ray said.
Dadeville Beautification Board
For Dadeville’s downtown square, the Beautification Board starts setting up their lights in November as well.
Mickey Forbus, Dadeville Beautification Board president, said they have to make sure everything is ready in time for the Christmas tree light ceremony at the end of November.
To start the process, volunteers go to a City Hall storage facility to get the decorations. The volunteers are made up of people associated with the board as well as Dadeville residents.
So far this year, they have had 30 volunteers and have about 300 volunteer hours logged. Forbus said he expects they will have close to 400 hours in the end.
In addition to the volunteers’ work, local businesses, the County Commission and City Hall have made monetary donations toward setting up the lights, and he said it is quite a community effort.
For the setting up process, Forbus said they fluff hundreds of feet of garland, all of which have lights on them. In addition to the garland, they also have about 15 wreaths they hang up on light posts and the Christmas tree.
Forbus said it would be difficult to say how many lights in total there are on the garland, but on the tree alone his best guess is about 13,000 lights.
In the 1980s Dadeville was known as a “City of White Lights” and Forbus said the Beautification Board strives to bring that back with their holiday lights each year.
“Hopefully, everybody will enjoy having it like an old-fashioned small-town Christmas — a Dickens kind of Christmas,” he said. “That's what we're hoping for, and we just hope everybody comes through and enjoys it.”
Pennington Park
The owners of Pennington Park, Leigh and Kurt Pfitzner, said the two of them start setting up for Christmas after the Everything Art Holiday Market at the end of October.
Leigh explained they start then so they can also have time to set up for Christmas in Pennington, which is when the park is lined with trees and displays decorated by community members.
She said the first thing they do to decorate is get the center tree up and the four small ones at each corner of the park. These trees are purely made up of lights.
The skeleton of the tree is a pole and on the top is a small disk with hooks all around it. Kurt explained they have to get on a ladder to hook the lights and then bring them back down, attach it to the ground and then string them up to the next hook.
The lights in the end make a cone shape to have the look of a Christmas tree. Then, they do the same thing for the four smaller ones. Since the bulbs are on the larger side, Kurt said he speculates between all five trees there’s probably about 3,000 lights.
With the lights for Christmas in Pennington included, they guess about 35,000 to 40,000 lights are in the park for the holiday season.
To set up for Christmas in Pennington, the Pfitzners also block off the month of November to schedule appointments. Leigh said this is so they can help the individuals set up the trees or displays in a way that will help protect them against the wind.
To do this, they take rebar, hammer it down into the ground and then put the tree or display down with the rebar going through it to stabilize it. They said it’s a lot of work, but they do it for the community to enjoy.
“We try and do what we can to bring a sense of collective identity to Dadeville through something as simple as a park,” Kurt said.