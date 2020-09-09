First responders display a special form of selflessness, compassion and bravery, and as a result, the community is embracing that dedication to hard work with a number of appreciation events.
At 10 a.m. Thursday, Southern Preparatory Academy will host a First Responder and 9/11 Memorial Parade on campus to honor those who sacrifice on a daily basis. Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon will be the guest of honor and guest speaker of the day.
“We did a first responders parade back in 2018 and decided to bring it back this year as a way to kind of honor first responders and all they do in addition to having a 9/11 memorial,” Southern Prep director of marketing Becca Nelson said. “It was a pretty big hit a few years ago, so we invited first responders, police, fire, EMT from all over the central and east Alabama area to attend.”
Not only will this be a special event for those in attendance but also the cadets at Southern Prep have been practicing for about a month for their first military-style parade of the year.
The parade will take place in front of the school, followed by a small celebration and gathering of state legislators and other VIPs who were invited.
“We will also have our drone demonstration team doing flyovers and the missing man formation as part of the parade,” Nelson said. “So we will have aerial footage of everything.”
On the Southern Prep website, its blog states, “At Southern Prep, we appreciate and admire the sacrifice and selflessness of first responders. When others run away, first responders run toward those in need … That is why we believe first responders deserve to be celebrated and embraced by their community.”
On Friday, both Alexander City and Dadeville will host appreciation free meals for first responders.
In the morning, the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce will host a first responder appreciation breakfast, presented by Lake Martin Dock Company.
“We generally host this as an in-person event at the Lake Martin Innovation Center; however, due to COVID we don’t feel that is safe,” chamber director of marketing Kim Dunn said. “So we will be delivering trays of biscuits to the various agencies around the community. While we regret that we can’t host a sit-down breakfast, we feel it’s important that we honor this amazing group of men and women for their service to our community.”
For lunch, Hillabee Towers is partnering with Main Street Alexander City to feed first responders’ from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Strand Park. Ernie’s Hot Dogs will be on site to provide hot dogs, chips and drinks to those in attendance.
“We do have seating for them at Strand but it is more or less come and go just because of COVID; we don’t want to congregate,” Hillabee Towers manager April Buono said.
Buono’s husband John planned a similar event in Dadeville, which is where April first got the idea.
“John works with the (Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber) and told me about it,” April said. “So I approached (Main Street director) Stacey (Jeffcoat) to see what she thought about partnering together. She really liked the idea so we kind of pulled our sponsors and spawned off that.”
The communities are paralleling each other’s events.
“We wanted a community, countywide appreciation of our first responders,” April said.
The Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber will host free lunch for first responders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the chamber office, 345 E. Lafayette St.
“It’s been a rough year for everyone really but our first responders in particular have been exposed to extra challenges with everything going on,” John Buono said. “People always show responders appreciation on 9/11 but we wanted to tie it in locally and show we appreciate what they’re doing. Sept. 11 just happened to be a good day to do it.”
Police and fire departments and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office in the Dadeville area, along with surrounding areas such as Camp Hill, have been invited to enjoy a free lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers at the chamber. Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) will speak at 11:30 a.m. but first responders may come and go as they please.
Extending the celebration of local heroes to the lake community, the Lake Martin Boaters Facebook page collaborated with Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA) and TowBoatU.S. Lake Martin to hope a Back the Blue/First Responders Boat Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“I am the admin of the Lake Martin Boaters (Facebook) group and people asked if we could do a parade,” Jamie Burnett said. “We felt the day after 9/11 was a good thing to do, especially with all the COVID restrictions and cancellations of events. The parades have become a way to socially distance and actually still have an event.”
Burnett could not stress enough this is not a political event.
“This is just a parade to let our first responders know we appreciate them,” she said. “It is not political.”
The route will begin near Chuck’s Marina and end at Real Island where the late Alabama Law Enforcement Agency marine trooper J.R. Southerland was based.
“One of the things that always stuck with us when JR joined the group was he always had a good laugh at the docking lights posts,” Burnett said. “So people would take pictures of people with their docking lights on and we tried to change the narrative of that so when people posted picture it wasn’t calling them out.”
As a result, Burnett and Lake Martin Boaters members decided to make it a game.
“You get to keep points in your boat if you see a docking light; it’s like seeing a car with one headlight,” Burnett said. “Instead of shaming people, people get points. JR loved those and always thought they were so funny and we joked with him about docking lights.”
In honor of Southerland, boats in the parade will be riding with their docking lights on.
TowBoatU.S. Lake Martin owners Chad and Dannah Gilliland, along with their other captains, will head up the parade.
“Most of my guys are law enforcement or prior law enforcement so they’ve had all the training and it’s something we keep up — first aid, CPR,” Chad Gilliland said. “We’re not set up to be first responders but we sometimes take on that role because we’re out there on the water already and can get there before a volunteer fire department or rescue team — we just fall into that role.”
TowBoatU.S. even has fire pumps on its boats to help maintain boat or marina fires and staff has been trained to at least control fires if need be.
“We’re coming to people in need and we’re glad to help in anyway we can,” Gilliland said.
As prior law enforcement, Gilliland understands firsthand the mental, emotional and physical strain a job in this field can have on a person and a person’s family. This parade is especially important to him to show support for all those involved.
“With the current situation we have going on in our country, it’s a good time to step up and say, ‘We’ve got your back; we’re glad to have you guys,’” Gilliland said. “People really have no idea what all goes on out on the water with things they never even hear about. We want to bring awareness to it and put these guys in the spotlight. There are good guys out there that have our backs and are protecting us so we can go out and enjoy the lake. They’re willing to risk their lives and well being to make sure you get home safely.”
The Lake Martin Boaters group was created as a way to keep communication lines open to the lake community and provide a source of camaraderie, especially during COVID-29 restrictions.
“Being at the lake really takes a lot of that off your mind with such a heavy world right not and all things going on, a lot have retreated to the lake,” Burnett said. “This group was a way to bring everyone together.”
As a result of that solidarity, the group wants to show its appreciation to first responders, marine patrol, state troopers on and off the water and honor the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11.
“It’s a time to say thank you,” Burnett said.