Former Camp Hill fire Chief David Berry served the community for more than 30 years. His time in service has been described as “a life of public service that you can hang your hat on.”
Berry died Friday, April 8, at Lake Martin Community Hospital.
A funeral procession was held for Berry on Wednesday, April 13, during which community members honored the veteran firefighter.
At the funeral service held at the First Baptist Church Dadeville, family, friends and colleagues recounted their favorite memories of the Tallapoosa County native.
Among those that spoke included Captain Joshua Smith of the Auburn Fire Department.
Smith volunteers with the Camp Hill Fire Department and knew Berry for many years. The two initially met after Smith moved to Camp Hill and reached out to Berry to help with searching for his lost dog.
“He quickly mentioned that he didn't know anything about a lost dog, but said he had a really nice fire station that I was more than welcome to come look at and volunteer for. I said I would have to take him up on his offer and we looked at the fire station and enjoyed our afternoon together, talking for a couple hours that day,” Smith said.
Smith added that he began volunteering with the Camp Hill Fire Department shortly thereafter.
During his speech, Smith recalled Berry as an active member of the community with his time divided between the fire department, the community and his membership with the Sandy Creek Baptist Church.
“Even on that first day that we met, he talked about his fire department and spoke about his family, his friends and the community in his church. That just really defined and summed up Chief David Berry from our very first encounter together,” Smith said.
Smith noted Berry’s passing as difficult, saying that he had lost a life-long friend. According to Smith, the two would often talk about their families as they had grandchildren that were similar in age. As such, the two families would frequently visit with each other.
“It was very hard because I had lost a friend, and it really didn't hit me until a few days later when I would have had my usual 20 to 30 minute conversation with Chief Berry. He was a good friend and one that I am truly going to miss,” Smith said.
Of his public service, Smith added that no one was better suited for the role of a first responder.
“As far as a public servant, I don't know how you can define somebody any better than David Berry. That is a life of public service that you can hang your hat on, and I hope and strive to live a life of public service that compares to what he did in his lifetime,” Smith said.
Berry was born on June 26, 1956 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Douglas E. Berry and Julia Henderson Berry and spent his entire life in service of his community.
Berry’s career as a first responder began in high school when he worked as a dispatcher. Following graduation, he enrolled in the police academy and initially started his career as a member of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department before joining the Tallapoosa County’s District Attorney's Office.
Dadeville police Chief Jonathan Floyd recalled Berry as a mentor during his early years as a police officer.
“I knew Chief Barry for 30 years, and he was always a good friend and colleague. When I first met David, I was a young officer and he was a seasoned officer, and we established a friendship that existed until now. He was very well thought of and highly respected,” Floyd said.
After leaving law enforcement, Berry served with the Camp Hill Fire Department for over 30 years before retiring.
The service concluded with Berry receiving his 'final call' over the fire department’s dispatch and the Camp Hill Fire Department honoring Berry with one of the profession’s oldest traditions, the ringing of the fire bell.
According to Joshua Smith, the bell has been a tradition for over 200 years and dates back to Benjamin Franklin and the first organized fire departments in the United States.
“Volunteer firefighters and citizens in communities that would rush to service at the tolling of the bell. The bell was also used to signal firefighters’ return to service to await their next assignment,” Smith said. “The three rings for David Berry’s badge number, 1101, signify an end of service, a job well done.”
Berry’s fellow colleagues then proceed to lift his casket onto a firetruck where it was transported to Dadeville City Cemetery. Both local and neighboring-county fire departments followed in a motorcade in a show of solidarity.
Berry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carla Berry; daughter, Stephanie Chapman (Adam); granddaughter, Savannah Chapman; grandson on the way; and brother, Robert D. Berry.