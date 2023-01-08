According to the American Red Cross’s website, the organization provides about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply. However, three percent of eligible adults partake in blood donations.
Jose Sanchez, American Red Cross Blood Services Account Manager for the Alabama and Central Gulf Coast District said it’s reasons like this why blood donors are important.
January is Blood Donor Awareness month and Alexander City has their community blood drive, hosted by Lake Martin Area United Way, set for Jan. 19.
What a donation can do
“Everyday donors help the community of all ages, because there's always accidents, burn victims, heart surgery,” Sanchez said. “Some donors go through organ transplants, and some other donors are actually battling with cancer, and they require blood transfusions.”
In the state of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UBA) hospital uses roughly 35,000 units of blood. However, Alabama and Mississippi combined donate about 34,500 units. Due to this, the two states generally have to import blood from other areas.
Sanchez said the week of the Alexander City Community Blood Drive is also one of their critical weeks. With the business of the holiday season, the Red Cross tends to see a decrease in blood donations around this time of year.
Last January, the American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage partly because of this phenomena, but largely due to the strain Omicron had put on national health, according to a press release.
At the community blood drive, there will be whole blood donations available. The whole blood donation is later split up into three components.
“A decision to donate blood can save a life,” Sanchez said. “In this case, it can save up to three lives, especially if the components are separated into red cells, platelets and plasma.”
Sanchez explained each component is more likely to be used for different situations. For example, if a person was in a car accident and lost a lot of blood, they would receive a red blood cell transfusion.
“Every two seconds, someone will require some type of blood product to be transfused into them to be able to have a second chance at life,” he said.
How to donate
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Alexander City community blood drive is being hosted on Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Lake Martin United Way training room.
“The American Red Cross is a valuable partner agency of the Lake Martin Area United Way. Blood drives, like the one coming up on the 19th, are just one of the many great services the Red Cross provides in our area,” Executive Director of Lake Martin Area United Way Courtney Layfield said.
People are able to sign up online or through the app — “Blood Donor: American Red Cross.” Sanchez said the app allows individuals to set up blood donation appointments but also gives updates on their donation from testing to storage to transfusion. The app will notify the donor which hospital used their donation.
However, people can also sign up by calling 1-800-733-2767 or if they would like to speak to someone local Sanchez said he can be reached at 334-296-2717.
According to the Red Cross website, there are a few requirements in order to give a blood donation such as not being sick, being at least 16 years old and weighing at least 110 pounds. However, there are some other reasons people may not be able to donate such as being on certain medications, low iron or traveling outside of the county.
These are case-by-case, so Sanchez said the easiest way to check is by using the “Rapidpass” on their website. The “Rapidpass” is a questionnaire that goes through the qualifications, including health history, to tell a donor if they are able to give blood.
When a donor first arrives to a drive, they will start with checking in by showing an ID and filling out a short questionnaire to verify eligibility. Then the donation process is able to begin, which tends to take eight to 10 minutes for whole blood donations. Then the last step is the refreshment and recovery portion.
“We always offer snacks, water, juice, to make sure that the donor gets some sugar and gets some calories in,” Sanchez said. “Then we normally ask them to wait anywhere between 10 to 15 minutes — to make sure that they don't have a bad reaction. In case they do, some of our trained staff would be there to help them.”
To be prepared for the donation, Sanchez said to have a good meal, drink plenty of water and get plenty of sleep the day before.
Layfield said this is just one way the Red Cross contributes to the community.
“In addition to the blood drives, Red Cross also assists after house fires and other disasters and works closely with the Bill Nichols Veterans Home and other local veterans and their families,” she said. “We are thankful to have them as part of our local United Way family here to serve communities across Coosa and Tallapoosa counties.”
An additional blood drive opportunity this month is on Jan. 26 at Russell Medical from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.