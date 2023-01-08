Red Cross blood drive Monday at Lake Martin Innovation Center

Submitted / The Outlook

The American Red Cross needs to replenish its blood supplies after the holidays.

According to the American Red Cross’s website, the organization provides about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply. However, three percent of eligible adults partake in blood donations. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you