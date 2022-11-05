With temperatures decreasing throughout the coming months, residents may notice their energy bills going up.
The Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (CTC/CAC) recently received a grant to aid low-income families with their rising energy cost.
According to a press release, Gov. Kay Ivey said many low-income residents find themselves in “even tougher situations and may struggle to afford higher heating bills along with other needs. These grants provide additional funding to assist in lowering the costs for many of them.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) was able to provide these funds as part of theInfrastructure Investment and Jobs Act underthe U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. ADECA has granted this aid to 18 different Alabama communities.
“Our partnerships with local community agencies ensure that many who truly need assistance receive help with heating their homes during the coldest months of the year,” Kenneth Boswell, director of ADECA, said.
As part of the grant, the Community Action Committee for Chambers, Tallapoosa and Coosa County received $61,957, which goes toward their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Kimberly Cobb-Ray, executive director of theCTC/CAC, said this grant is the first allocation for LIHEAP’s new program year, which started Oct. 1. The program aids in preventing disconnection of energy services, restoring of energy services and energy counseling.
Cobb-Ray said energy counseling helps “individuals and families to reduce energy costs, build relationships with their energy provider and learn ways on how to prevent energy loss in their homes.”
During the following program year, LIHEAP was able to assist over 3,000 families from Sept. 30, 2020 to Oct. 1, 2021.
“We encourage people to call and make appointments. We're setting up appointments every two weeks,” Cobb-Ray said. “So we can monitor the appointments on how to increase them, if need be, and just be able to assist people that may be disconnected that might need to come to have their services restored.”
This year, they have started accepting appointments by calling 256-827-3339.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.