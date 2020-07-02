Fireworks are for sale everywhere it seems — in convenience stores and roadside stands. Although Alexander City and Dadeville do not have bans on fireworks, that does not mean open war with bottle rockets in the backyard.
Dadeville police chief Jonathon Floyd said common sense will make the Fourth of July holiday enjoyable for all.
“People lighting fireworks need to be courteous,” Floyd said. “People need to be safe and use common sense with fireworks.”
Floyd said those wanting to celebrate should keep neighbors in mind and respect common quiet times to allow neighbors to sleep peacefully.
“We understand people want to celebrate,” Floyd said. “Just don’t be out late lighting them or launching them at people, cars or homes.”
Alexander City fire inspector Capt. Jeremy Spears wants to warn everyone there are potential dangers with fireworks especially if misused.
“The majority of injuries due to fireworks are due to one popular with small children, sparklers,” Spears said. “They burn at 2,000 degrees and above; that is extremely hot.”
Spears said 2,000 melts some metals and most campfires and fireplaces burn wood at temperatures between 800 and 1,000 degrees. Cakes bake at temperatures of about 350 degrees.
For those using fireworks, Spears said a few rules of safety need to be considered:
• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
• Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
• Older children should use fireworks only under close adult supervision.
• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.
• Never light them indoors.
• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material.
• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.
• Never ignite devices in a container.
Spears said injuries also occurred with malfunctioning fireworks or just being too close.
“Never pick up one that was lite and never went off,” Spears said. “Never look down into it to check on it. It could explode in your face.”
To help with disposal of malfunctioning fireworks and to help stop potential brush fires Spears advises keeping a 5-gallon bucket filled with water close by and a water hose, especially because two of five fires caused by fireworks every year are during the Fourth of July holiday.
“The bucket can be used to douse the dud firework,” Spears said. “The hose can be used to stop a small grass fire especially when it is dry.”
Spears said in 2017 there 18,500 reports of injuries due to fireworks. Of those, 13,000 went to the emergency room to seek treatment. Thirty-one percent had hand and finger injuries; 22% head, face and ear injuries. Seventy percent of the victims were male, 15% were between the ages of 5 and 9, 11% were between the ages of 10 and 14 and 11% were between the ages of 15 and 19.
Holidays sometimes turn tragic especially on roadways. In an effort to prevent such tragedies, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will once again participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, a national campaign designed to end DUIs. Troopers will spend the holiday weekend conducting a variety of enforcement details, including DUI checkpoints across the state.
“There is zero tolerance for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in a release. “Make it a habit to select a designated driver prior to any Independence Day drinking, as well as for the rest of the year.” If unable to find a sober driver, he added, consider using a ride-share service or call a cab.”
“Just don’t get behind the wheel and attempt to drive yourself home.”
Those looking for Fourth of July activities do not have to travel far.
In Alexander City, Celebrate Freedom will start at 7 p.m. Friday with music from Sanctus Real. Fireworks are scheduled to launch at 9:30 p.m. The event is held on the lawn in front of Benjamin Russell and circles will be painted on the lawn to help with social distancing.
Saturday, Russell Marine is holding its annual Fourth of July boat parade. It starts at Kowaliga Marine at 10 a.m. The annual Ponder Camp Road parade starts at 11 a.m. on Olana Drive near Niffer’s at the Lake.
Russell Lands is holding a concert with The Vegabonds at the Lake Martin Amphitheater. The gates open at 5 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m Saturday. There are a limited number of tickets to help with social distancing at the amphitheater but the fireworks can be seen from miles around.