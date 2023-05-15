The Tallapoosa County Commission convened for the first time on May 8 since the Dadeville mass shooting and utilized time in the meeting to highlight first responders' role in the tragedy.
Jason Moran, director of the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, appeared before the commission to commend law enforcement and first responders who cared for victims during the mass shooting.
“As a first responder myself, I have been working with some of these guys and gals here for a long time, and I thought it would be appropriate to recognize you guys for what you did on April 15,” he said.
Moran said over 20 agencies from Tallapoosa County alone played a role in responding to the Dadeville shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio, which left four dead and 32 others injured.
“These men and women are invested personally in what they do,” he said. “On April 15, we saw a tragedy here (in Dadeville), and I want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart for everything you did to respond, provide care to patients and ultimately save the lives of our fellow citizens.”
Moran highlighted men and women in the very room with him Monday, among which included the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett thanked the community’s kindness to law enforcement in the wake of the tragedy.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“The acts of kindness, I don’t want to leave anybody out, but everybody helped us. Just showing up on that Sunday was a boost for us,” he said. “At that command center, we had multiple agencies there from the federal, state and the city. Our folks worked around the clock.”
Abbett also highlighted community hospitals who provide aid to victims, including Russell Medical Center and Lake Martin Community Hospital.
“There were 15 patients that went to our Dadeville hospital and 13 that went to our Alex City hospital,” he said. “Those people actually did a tremendous job of moving those people out and the triage they had to do.”
Tallapoosa County Commissioner T.C. Coley reiterated that sentiment and praised the area hospitals and medical professionals in providing life-saving care for all victims involved.
“What you all had to deal with would have been a bad night in Birmingham. It would have been a bad night at Grady Hospital in Atlanta,” he said. “There's just no level of appreciation that we can express somebody because again, without you all that night, it's a lot worse.”
Among some of the first responders represented in the meeting included the Tallapoosa County Emergency Medical Services and the Dadeville Fire Department.