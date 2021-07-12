The Alabama County Commission Association (ACCA) will help make sure Tallapoosa County is spending federal relief funds appropriately.
The commission voted to go with help from the ACCA at its Monday meeting but not with dissent.
“All of this is still being worked out with guidance coming from the treasury,” commissioner T.C. Coley said. “I think the guidance will be better and the national association will provide some guidance that is free.”
ACCA offered to help as the latest stimulus funding was announced. At first, the offer was 8% of the county’s first $7 million and then 6% on funds above that. After feedback, ACCA changed the offer to 6% and 4%.
“I still think we can get much of the same guidance for free,” Coley said. “If not definitely much cheaper.”
The motion was approved 4-1 by the commission and means the county will pay ACCA approximately $450,000. Coley voted against going with ACCA.
The commission approved joining the City of Alexander City to apply for a grant for a JAG law enforcement grant.
“It’s a yearly thing we do,” Tallapoosa County sheriff Jimmy Abbett said. “There are no matching funds to come up with.”
Construction of safe rooms in Camp Hill and Union will soon start. The commission approved bids of $59,250 to construct a 10 foot by 32 foot storm shelter in Union and for $102,835 to construct a 10x48 storm shelter in Camp Hill. Tallapoosa County already has a similar storm shelter in Davistion and the City of Tallassee has two behind city hall in Tallapoosa County. Several structures across the county are designated as “Safer Places to Shelter.”
The commission went into executive session for approximately 45 minutes to discuss economic development.
In other action the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the June 14 meeting
• Approved warrants and purchase orders
• Approved a yearly designation of transportation services for ARISE
• Approved seeking yearly bids for materials for the road department
• Approved alcohol licensing fees
• Approved errors, insolvents and litigations for the Tallapoosa County Revenue Commission Office
• Approved a bid of $81,000 to Henderson and Coker to construct a cement parking lot at the corner of Broadnax and Columbus streets
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9.