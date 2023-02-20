Some repairs will soon be coming to the Tallapoosa County Jail.
During a Feb. 13 meeting, the Tallapoosa County Commission approved a bid in the range of $189,000 to repair the jail’s male dormitory and replace aging plumbing and bathroom fixtures, including the facility's showers and toilets, according to Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.
“Our architect company evaluated what our needs were,” he said. “We got 20 years out of the product but it has reached a point where it needs to be upgraded and repaired.”
Abbett said the Tallapoosa County Commission initially chartered the construction of the dormitory in 2002 to address jail overcrowding and the facility is designed for a 50-person occupancy.
Since that time, the facility has been incorporated into a step-program, rewarded to inmates typically for good behavior.
“Sometimes it's charges and sometimes good behavior, it really depends,” Abbett said. “We might get a request from an inmate to go in the dormitory and then it's evaluated by the jail staff.”
According to Abbett, the facility generally houses inmates who have been arrested on criminal charges and provides additional living space.
“They have like one bed bunk, and a lot more space. When they come in there, we have an honor system, and they have to obey all the rules,” he said. “If not, then they go back into the lockdown.”
Abbett said he initially bid the project during the 2021-22 fiscal year, but offers ranged between $214,000 and $324,000, which he said were rejected.
“In consultation with our architects, they felt like it was over bid and way over expectations,” he said.
According to Abbett, the higher prices stemmed from material-supply chain issues, and thus the Sheriff’s Office resubmitted the bid in January of 2023. Abbett described the second bid, amounting to $189,000 as a reasonable price.
In other action the, the Tallapoosa County Commission:
Approved warrants and purchase orders
Approved a surplus of a Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Approved resolution selling local legislation regarding the Office of Sheriff
Approved levy of alcohol licensing fees
Approved a project agreement with Triple T Investment LLC
Approved a resolution seeking local legislation for a lodging tax.
