Tallapoosa County Jail
Buy Now

The entrance to the Tallapoosa County Jail, which is located at Dadeville near Industrial Park Drive. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Some repairs will soon be coming to the Tallapoosa County Jail.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you